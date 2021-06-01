SPORTS BRIEFS: Dan Fitzsimmons inducted to SDCCTFCA Hall of Fame

Fitzsimmons inducted to SDCCTFCA Hall of Fame
RAPID CITY, S.D. — University of South Dakota cross country head coach Dan Fitzsimmons was inducted into the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame over the weekend at the 2021 South Dakota State Track and Field Championships.
Fitzsimmons joined the Coyote coaching staff in the summer of 2008. Prior to arriving in Vermillion, he had built the Yankton cross country and track and field program into regional powers. He led five cross country teams that were ranked in the top-20 of the nation. He coached 13 South Dakota AA championship teams – five in track and field, three-straight boys’ cross country titles (2005-07) and five-straight girls’ cross country titles (2003-07). He was named the South Dakota Cross Country Coach of the Year five times. Fitzsimmons was inducted to the Yankton High School Hall of Fame in 2015.
With the Coyotes, Fitzsimmons is the five-time Summit League Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year as South Dakota won five consecutive titles from 2014-18. He’s also been on the coaching staff of 11 conference championships on the track. His distance squad has racked up one Summit League Runner of the Year, eight Summit Championship MVPs, 49 Summit League titles and 57 Academic All-Summit League honors.
Creighton, ISU to meet during season
OMAHA — Creighton will reportedly host Iowa State at the CHI Health Center next season in conjunction with the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that the matchups have been set for the annual challenge between the two leagues.
CU lost 73-72 at Kansas last season and defeated Oklahoma 83-73 in the 2019-20 campaign as part of the Big East-Big 12 battle. Now the Jays are apparently set to face another regional rival.
Iowa State and Creighton have not played since 2010, when the Cyclones won 91-88 on a neutral site in Des Moines. The last time CU hosted Iowa State in Omaha was 1992.
This particular ISU-Creighton matchup will feature an intriguing storyline on the sidelines.
Greg McDermott was Iowa State's coach for four seasons before taking the CU job in 2010 — and first-year Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger was an assistant on McDermott's staff in Ames, Iowa.
Otzelberger left UNLV this offseason to lead Iowa State's program. The Cyclones went 2-22 last season.
The other nine Big East-Big 12 games next season according to Rothstein: Villanova at Baylor, UConn at West Virginia, Kansas at St. John's, Texas at Seton Hall, Texas Tech at Providence, TCU at Georgetown, Butler at Oklahoma, Xavier at Oklahoma State and Marquette at Kansas State.
CU is also scheduled to host Arizona State next year in the second leg of a home-and-home series. The Jays will play at Nebraska too. And it's been previously announced that Creighton will have three games at the Paradise Jam, where it will open against Brown on Nov. 19 and play either Bradley or Colorado State on Nov. 21.