SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt names Jacki Smith as women's volleyball coach

Dordt names Smith as volleyball coach

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt University has announced Jacki Smith will be its next head women’s volleyball coach after Darci Wassenaar’s resignation from the position.

“I am happy to announce Jacki Smith as our women’s volleyball coach,” said Dordt Director of Athletics Ross Douma in a press release. “Although we are disappointed to accept Darci Wassenaar’s resignation as coach, we wish her well in her and her family’s future endeavors, and we look forward to working with Coach Smith in this role.”

Smith, who had been tabbed as an assistant within the Defender volleyball program, will assume head coaching responsibilities immediately. Smith coached at Carleton College (Minnesota) from 2018-21 and at Lancaster Bible College in 2017.

Smith is a graduate of the University of Northwestern-St. Paul where she was a team captain in both volleyball and basketball and earned four varsity letters in each sport. Smith helped Northwestern to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, three regular season conference titles, and three conference tournament titles as a volleyball player. Smith also has a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine.

Wassenaar, who was named head coach in February and has coached at Sioux Falls Christian High School since 2002, chose to resign from Dordt for personal reasons.

Buffington named GPAC PoW

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University freshman pitcher Grace Buffington was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for March 21-27 on a Tuesday, March 29, league release.

Buffington compiled a memorable complete-game win over co-GPAC preseason favorite University of Jamestown on March 26. She didn't allow a Jimmies base-runner and struck out three with only 68 pitches to send the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' No. 24 ranked Mustangs to a 6-0 game two triumph.

It was the program's first perfect game since 2016.

WSC's Scheil gets NSIC PoW

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Mckenzie Scheil of Wayne State College was named the NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon following her performance at the season-opening Wildcat Outdoor Classic in Wayne over the weekend.

Scheil, a graduate student from Fairmont, threw an NCAA provisional mark of 201 feet, 4 inches, in the hammer throw to place second Friday and earned a fourth place finish in the shot put Saturday at 43-8 1/2.

Her mark in the hammer throw is the top throw in the NSIC and NCAA Division II so far this season.

Edwards picks up 3rd Summit honor

SIOUX FALLS —South Dakota freshman pitcher Clara Edwards has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season after leading the Coyotes to a series win against North Dakota State this past weekend at Nygaard Field.

Edwards, who hails from Clay Center, Kansas, earned two complete-game victories over the Bison. She allowed just six hits in both games and three earned runs in 14 innings of work. North Dakota State managed one unearned run the second time around against Edwards which was an 8-1 South Dakota win Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Edwards leads the Summit with 102 2/3 innings pitched this season and her nine wins are third-most. She also has the fifth-most strikeouts with 67 and her 2.45 ERA is also fifth.

