Dordt’s Feenstra is national player of week
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt College forward Erika Feenstra, who averaged 37.5 points in two games last week, has been named the NAIA Division II women’s basketball national player of the week.
A 6-foot-1 sophomore from Hull, Iowa, Feenstra established a new single-game scoring record when she tallied 43 points in a 91-84 loss to Northwestern, breaking a record that had stood since 1986. She also grabbed nine rebounds against the nation’s fifth-ranked squad.
Feenstra, who leads the nation in both scoring (26.2 ppg) and field goal percentage (.660), also provided 32 points, five rebounds and two assists as the 15th-ranked Defenders defeated No. 20 Jamestown 99-83.
Feenstra will be among the probable starters Wednesday night as Dordt (8-3, 3-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference) plays at Briar Cliff (5-4, 2-4).
Two Coyotes earn All-Region volleyball honors
VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota middle blocker Taylor Wilson has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Midwest Region team, while teammate and outside hitter Hayley Dotseth was named an honorable mention selection.
Wilson, one of 14 All-Region picks, is the first Coyote to win the honor since Kendall Kritenbrink earned back-to-back awards in 2013 and 2014. Selected as the Summit League Tournament’s Most Valuable Player, the senior from Corydon, Indiana, led Coach Leanne Williamson’s squad and the Summit with a .377 hitting percentage. She had 362 kills and 88 blocks.
Dotseth, the Summit League Player of the Year, became the fifth player in USD history to record career totals of more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. The two-time Summit first-team pick posted 21 double-doubles (kills/digs), leading the league with 4.03 kills per game while ranking second at 447 kills.
Wilson and Dotseth were part of a 21-10 team that won the Summit League Tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
BVU’s Rial to be inducted into IHSAA Hall of Fame
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University head wrestling coach Mark Rial will be one of seven inductees enshrined into the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Wrestling Hall of Fame during a ceremony that will be held Feb. 16 on the final day of the state wrestling tournament.
Rial was a four-time state qualifier and a three-time Class 3A finalist at Fort Dodge High School from 1993-96. He went 115-2 over his last three seasons, which included 90 falls and eight technical falls en route to state titles in 1994 and 1996.
The Beavers’ first-year head wrestling coach, Rial later went on to wrestle collegiately at the University of Northern Iowa, where he was a three-year starter. He later qualified for five national teams in Greco-Roman wrestling, including a national title in 2008 and a runner-up World Team Trials finish in 2009.
Liberty coach Turner Gill retiring after 7 seasons
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty coach Turner Gill is retiring.
Gill and the school made the announcement Monday. Liberty finished 6-6 this season.
The 56-year-old Gill just completed his seventh season at Liberty. His teams went 47-35 during his tenure and made the transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Before the transition, he guided the Flames to four Big South championships and their first FCS playoff appearance in 2014.
In a statement, Gill says his wife was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2016 and they decided he should stay to lead the transition, but "it is now time for me to step away."
Last season, the Flames made program history by opening the season with a 48-45 victory at Baylor, their first win against a Power Five program.
Gill, a former Nebraska quarterback, also has been the head coach at Buffalo and Kansas in his career and has a 72-84 overall record.
-- Associated Press
USD’s Anderson wins Summit track award
VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota junior Zack Anderson has been named the Summit League indoor track and field athlete of the week, winning the award for the first time in his career.
Anderson kicked off his junior campaign by tying a 28-year old school record in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 1½ inches, winning the SDSU Holiday Open by nearly five inches. Anderson’s height leads the nation this season by more than two inches.
Wildcats’ Scheil named NSIC field athlete of week
WAYNE, Neb. -- Mckenzie Scheil of Wayne State was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s indoor field athlete of the week following her performance at last weekend’s South Dakota State Holiday Open.
A redshirt freshman from Fairmont, Nebraska, Scheil reached an NCAA provisional mark in the weight throw recording a top mark of 58-3 to take seventh overall in a strong field of Division I throwers. Her mark currently ranks fifth in NCAA Division II.