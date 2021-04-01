SPORTS BRIEFS: Drake Relays to have spectators

Drake Relays to have spectators

DES MOINES — The 2021 Drake Relays will welcome spectators, one year following postponement due to the global pandemic. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced during the April 22-24 event at Drake Stadium.

Ticket holders who deferred or donated their 2020 tickets will receive notice via email of their seating options beginning Tuesday. Ticket packages and single-session tickets will then go on sale via email offer to previous all-session and single session ticket holders beginning April 13, followed by remaining tickets becoming available for purchase by the public.

The 2021 Drake Relays will feature an elite division, university division, college division, high school division, and a 4x100 meter relay event for middle schools.

USD places four on all-Summit volleyball

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota placed four on the All-Summit League volleyball teams that were announced by the league on Thursday. For the second straight season three of them earned first team honors.

Elizabeth Juhnke, Sami Slaughter and Madison Harms were all named to the All-Summit League first team while Madison Jurgens earned honorable mention.