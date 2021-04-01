SPORTS BRIEFS: Drake Relays to have spectators

Drake Relays to have spectators
DES MOINES — The 2021 Drake Relays will welcome spectators, one year following postponement due to the global pandemic. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced during the April 22-24 event at Drake Stadium.
Ticket holders who deferred or donated their 2020 tickets will receive notice via email of their seating options beginning Tuesday. Ticket packages and single-session tickets will then go on sale via email offer to previous all-session and single session ticket holders beginning April 13, followed by remaining tickets becoming available for purchase by the public.
The 2021 Drake Relays will feature an elite division, university division, college division, high school division, and a 4x100 meter relay event for middle schools.
USD places four on all-Summit volleyball
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota placed four on the All-Summit League volleyball teams that were announced by the league on Thursday. For the second straight season three of them earned first team honors.
Elizabeth Juhnke, Sami Slaughter and Madison Harms were all named to the All-Summit League first team while Madison Jurgens earned honorable mention.
Juhnke, a sophomore and repeat first-team selection, ranked second in league play in kills per set (4.15) while also producing 174 digs and 39 total blocks as South Dakota finished third at 12-3 in the Summit League.
Slaughter, a senior from Harrisburg, S.D., ranked ninth in the Summit League and second on the team in kills per set during league play at 2.63. The two-time first team honoree added 43 digs and 49 total blocks in league play. She posted a season-high 20 kills during a four-set win over South Dakota State and recorded double digit kills in seven of 15 league matches.
Harms, a sophomore from Sergeant Bluff, led the Summit League in total blocks (76) and blocks per set (1.36) during league play. She also contributed 103 kills and a .326 hitting proficiency, good for fourth in league play, from her middle blocker position. She set a school record for blocks in a three-set match with 10 against Omaha and came back two matches later to record her career-high of 11 blocks against North Dakota State.
Jurgens ranked second in Summit League play with 10.43 while also contributing 21 service aces and 154 digs and 15 total blocks. She recorded at least 30 assists in all but one Summit League match and posted eight double-doubles in league play.
South Dakota (13-6) takes on Kansas City (13-3) in the Summit League tourney semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m inside the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.