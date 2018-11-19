East hosts basketball jamboree Tuesday
SIOUX CITY | East High School will host a 10-team boys basketball jamboree Tuesday night which will begin with a 5:15, two-quarter game between North and Hinton.
All games will last two quarters. West faces Spirit Lake at 6 p.m., followed by Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Le Mars at 6:45. Bishop Heelan will play Woodbury Central at 7:30.
The jamboree will end with an 8:15 game between East and Siouxland Christian.
Greenfield on final ballot for Buchanan Award
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota junior defensive end Darin Greenfield is one of 25 players on the ballot for the Buck Buchanan Award which recognizes the top defensive player in the FCS.
A native of Sheldon, Iowa, Greenfield is on the ballot for the first time and was on the watch list for the award all season following a 2017 campaign in which he earned first-team Missouri Valley Football Conference honors and was named to four All-America teams. This season he finished second in the Valley with 14.5 tackles for loss, which included a team-high six sacks.
Greenfield, who also led USD linemen with 58 tackles, also forced two turnovers and had one fumble recovery. He’s the first Coyote to appear on the ballot since 2013 when linebacker Tyler Starr took ninth in the voting.
Greenfield is also one of four MVFC players on the ballot.
Coyotes set three new swim records at meet
IOWA CITY, Iowa | Jacob Won, Hunter Padgett and Katie Coleman established new swimming records for South Dakota’s men’s and women’s swimming teams during the Hawkeye Invitational held Thursday to Saturday at the Iowa Aquatics Center.
Won, a freshman, had a 4:02.45 clocking (good for 11th place) in the 400 individual medley. Also part of a men’s team that scored a sixth-place 158 points at the meet, Padgett was clocked a record time of 44.95 in the 100 freestyle. Incidentally, Padgett also owns school records in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Coleman swam to a new school record in the 50 free, improving on her career-best of 23.84 with a 23.12 clocking. Her effort came during a swim-off to get into the championship final where she posted the highest individual finish from the women’s team with a 23.28 clocking.