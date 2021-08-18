SPORTS BRIEFS: East's Cael Boever, Cam Riemer among IAHSBCA All-Star Seniors

Seven baseball players named to senior series
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Seven Siouxland players were selected this week to be a part of the Iowa Baseball Senior All-Star Series.
The seven seniors were: Cael Boever (East), Cam Riemer (East), Mark Eddie (Storm Lake), Blaine Harpenau (Remsen St. Mary's), Colton Korver (MOC-Floyd Valley), Tate Linton (Hinton) and Tanner Schouten (Unity Christian).
Kingsley-Pierson coach Taylor Doeschot and Hawks coach Dean Harpenau were also slated to coach the Small Schools West squad.
The Iowa High School Baseball All-Star Series was scheduled to be played in August. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and evolving health and safety protocols, the 2021 Series was canceled.
Team members were selected by the coaches of each team. The rosters consist of seniors from across the state and are split into four teams once again.
The IHSBCA looks forward to resuming games in the 2022 All-Star Series, which is scheduled to be held in Mason City.
Musketeers add staff members
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers have hired five key figures to round out their hockey operations staff heading into their 50th Anniversary season.
Colten St. Clair is the new Associate Head Coach of the Musketeers replacing Mark Abalan.
St. Clair comes to Sioux City after serving as Omaha’s associate head coach and assistant general manager last season. He also has coaching stops at the University of Maine, and with the Phoenix Knights, where he earned WSHL Coach of the Year honors. St. Clair is familiar with the United States Hockey League, as he played three years with the Fargo Force.
Michael Berra remains with the Sioux City Musketeers but in a new role. Berra is now the Director of Player Development. The St. Louis native will now oversee the development of our current roster and will also track the progress of our affiliate players.
Mike Fanelli will take over Berra's new role. Fanelli comes to Sioux City from the Tampa Bay Lightning where he was the team’s hockey analytics assistant. The Tampa native also has coaching stops at the University of South Florida, and Bemidji State University.
Sean Clark is being promoted from Assistant Director of Scouting to Director of Player Personnel.
The final addition to the Musketeers staff is Equipment Manager, Damon Wheeler. The Denver native will take over for Bryan Collier who took a job closer to home in the WHL. Wheeler has spent the last 7 years as the Equipment Manager for the University of Alabama Huntsville.
Bears without Top 2 picks
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks.
Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery.
The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.
Nagy didn’t consider Fields’ injury serious and holding him out of practice was precautionary. He wasn’t certain about Fields’ status for Saturday’s preseason game against Buffalo at Soldier Field.
“I’d say it’s too early to go there,” Nagy said. “I just think that for him right now, again, we want to be able to get to that point where he’s able to play in that game. That’s very important.”
The back injury with Jenkins is a far more serious matter. Jenkins missed the final three games of his final season at Oklahoma State with a lumbar issue.
“You know we tried to hope to avoid the surgery with him, and we tried several treatments, but the goal is to get him back this season so that’s the most recent update with him,” Nagy said.