SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers add two more arms

X's add two right-handed arms
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced on Wednesday the signings of RHP Brandon Brosher and RHP Dylan Hecht for the 2021 season.
Brandon Brosher will be entering his 9th season of professional baseball and first with the Sioux City Explorers.
Brosher was drafted in the 36th round of the 2013 draft by the New York Mets out of Springstead High School in Florida as an infielder.
Dylan Hecht will be playing in his third season of professional baseball and first with the X’s.
A right hander from San Mateo, California, Hecht began his collegiate career at the University of California-Santa Barabara. In only his freshman season with the Gauchos he earned the team's closer role. He racked up nine saves and 45 strikeouts in 29 games and 34.1 innings. Of the 19 hits he allowed during the season, only three went for extra bases, all resulting in doubles.
The soon-to-be 27 year old pitched for the Pittsburg Diamonds of the Pacific Association for two seasons. In 9 innings ,over 12 appearances he struck out 12 batters.
With the signings of RHP Brandon Brosher and RHP Dylan Hecht the Explorers have now signed 16 players to a 2021 contract.
M'side softball moves up
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College’s softball program moved up two spots on the recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ coaches poll, released Wednesday, March 24.
Head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s squad, in the midst of a current eight-game win streak and 22-3 start to the season, received 244 ranking points. They were only one away from a tie for No. 13 between William Carey University, Mobile College of Alabama and Central Baptist College of Arkansas.
Southern Oregon University, Lindsey Wilson College and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma make up the top three.
Northwestern, Dordt volleyball ranked
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College maintains its top 10 rating in this week's edition of the NAIA Volleyball Coaches' poll released on Wednesday.
The Raiders are seventh in the March 24 edition of the coaches' poll, holding the same spot from the previous ranking announced earlier this month. They began the spring in the No.8 spot.
Northwestern is one of seven teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) recognized in this week's poll, the most from any conference. Jamestown (1), Concordia (10), Dordt (12), Midland (18), Dakota Wesleyan (RV) and Hastings (RV) are the other GPAC teams.
The top 11 teams are unchanged from the last poll as Jamestown continues its run atop the rankings, followed by Park, Indiana Wesleyan, Westmont and Missouri Baptist.
Northwestern concluded its fall season with a 15-3 overall record, placing second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) at 13-3. They earned the No.2 seed for the upcoming GPAC postseason tournament that begins on Saturday, April 3 with the quarterfinal round.