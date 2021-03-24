SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers add two more arms

X's add two right-handed arms

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced on Wednesday the signings of RHP Brandon Brosher and RHP Dylan Hecht for the 2021 season.

Brandon Brosher will be entering his 9th season of professional baseball and first with the Sioux City Explorers.

Brosher was drafted in the 36th round of the 2013 draft by the New York Mets out of Springstead High School in Florida as an infielder.

Dylan Hecht will be playing in his third season of professional baseball and first with the X’s.

A right hander from San Mateo, California, Hecht began his collegiate career at the University of California-Santa Barabara. In only his freshman season with the Gauchos he earned the team's closer role. He racked up nine saves and 45 strikeouts in 29 games and 34.1 innings. Of the 19 hits he allowed during the season, only three went for extra bases, all resulting in doubles.

The soon-to-be 27 year old pitched for the Pittsburg Diamonds of the Pacific Association for two seasons. In 9 innings ,over 12 appearances he struck out 12 batters.

With the signings of RHP Brandon Brosher and RHP Dylan Hecht the Explorers have now signed 16 players to a 2021 contract.