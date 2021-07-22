SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers' bats go quiet in Sioux Falls

X's drop third game in series

SIOUX FALLS — Despite an excellent start from Brett Adcock, the Sioux City Explorers bats' yet again fell silent in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday to Sioux Falls.

Adcock was out-dueled for a second straight start by Canaries starter Charlie Hasty. Hasty tossed seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing just five hits with two walks and struck out six.

The X’s threatened consistently against the Canaries starter, having runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings, but they could not find a hit to bring a run home. The Explorers went 1-for-10 when batting with runners at second or third.

Sioux City’s best chance to score off Hasty came in the fifth, when Chase Harris attempted a straight steal of home but was called out at the dish.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth thanks to Brett Adcock who kept the Canaries off the board until that frame.

With runners at the corners and two outs in the inning, Jabari Henry tripled to the right center field gap allowing both runners to score and putting the Birds up 2-0. Of the nine runs that Sioux Falls has scored in the series seven of them have scored with two outs in an inning.