SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers' bats go quiet in Sioux Falls

X's drop third game in series
SIOUX FALLS — Despite an excellent start from Brett Adcock, the Sioux City Explorers bats' yet again fell silent in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday to Sioux Falls.
Adcock was out-dueled for a second straight start by Canaries starter Charlie Hasty. Hasty tossed seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing just five hits with two walks and struck out six.
The X’s threatened consistently against the Canaries starter, having runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings, but they could not find a hit to bring a run home. The Explorers went 1-for-10 when batting with runners at second or third.
Sioux City’s best chance to score off Hasty came in the fifth, when Chase Harris attempted a straight steal of home but was called out at the dish.
The game remained scoreless until the sixth thanks to Brett Adcock who kept the Canaries off the board until that frame.
With runners at the corners and two outs in the inning, Jabari Henry tripled to the right center field gap allowing both runners to score and putting the Birds up 2-0. Of the nine runs that Sioux Falls has scored in the series seven of them have scored with two outs in an inning.
Adcock (2-7) takes a second consecutiv loss as he twirled a complete game tossing all eight innings allowing just those two runs to score. He allowed only five hits, three of which came in that sixth inning, walked just one and fanned six.
Twins' Cruz traded to Rays
CLEVELAND — The Tampa Bay Rays added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered Thursday one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.
The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career homers and will bring some pop to Tampa Bay's lineup. The designated hitter is batting .294 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs this season.
With a week until the trade deadline and no shot at the postseason, the Twins figured they'd get something for Cruz to begin building toward 2021. Minnesota entered Thursday at 41-55.
NHL releases schedules
The NHL sent teams two versions of the 2021-22 schedule — one that includes an Olympic break to pause the season so players can go to Beijing and another version of what the calendar would look like if they do not.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed all 32 teams have seen each schedule and that as of Thursday afternoon there was not an agreement in place between the league, the NHLPA, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee for players to return to the Winter Olympics.
The schedule the NHL unveiled Thursday evening includes the Olympic break in the hope that a deal gets worked out. That would cause some frenetic stretches of play during the regular season that runs through April 29, with the playoffs in May and June and the Stanley Cup handed out before July 1.
A schedule without an Olympic break would look more like normal, with the final wrapping up in mid-June.
Each one includes the Winter Classic between Minnesota and St. Louis on Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis, All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5 and an outdoor game between the Predators and back-to-back champion Lightning in Nashville on Feb. 26.