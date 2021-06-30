SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers bounce back with win over Houston

Tolbert's homer sparks Explorers

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers got back in the win column Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Houston Apollos.

The X’s ended up getting all of the offense during the third inning when LT Tolbert crushed his third home run of the season over the right field fence to put Sioux City on top 2-0.

The Explorers were once again treated to a great start from their rookie right hander Joe Riley (2-1).

Riley, making just the fourth start of his career, tossed six shutout innings scattering six hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Riley was incredibly efficient in his start as he dealt a first pitch strike to the first twenty batters he faced. He only needed 68 pitches to navigate his way through his six innings with 50 of those being strikes.

Chase Harris tacked on another run on his own in the sixth. He singled to lead off the inning and then stole second. He was attempting to take third as well but was caught in a run down. However, he was able to keep it going long enough for Houston to commit an error.

A ball errantly thrown into center field allowed Harris to score on the play giving Sioux City a 3-0 lead.