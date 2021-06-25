SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers game forfeited due to Cleburne bus issues

X's game called off due to bus issues
SIOUX CITY — The game between the Sioux City Explorers and Cleburne Railroaders on Friday was not played. The American Association decided that the result is a forfeit by the Railroaders to the Explorers.
Cleburne experienced mechanical issues with their bus traveling from Jackson, Tennessee where they had just finished a three game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes and were unable to make it to Sioux City.
As a result the Explorers overall record will go to 23-11 and Cleburne’s will move to 16-18.
Sioux City and Cleburne will begin a two-game series at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Buium among USHL's top rookies
CHICAGO — The United States Hockey League announced Friday its First and Second All-Rookie Teams for the 2020-21 season.
Sioux City's Shai Buium was named onto the second team.
Buium finished the 2020-21 season with 26 points (4-22-26), which ranked third among rookie defensemen. The University of Denver commit was ranked 20th by NHL Central Scouting on the programs Final Rankings heading into the 2021 NHL Draft.
This season's First Team All-Rookie group includes USHL Rookie of the Year Cole Sillinger (Sioux Falls Stampede), the lone unanimous selection, as well as rookie leading scorer Ayrton Martino (Omaha Lancers) and fellow forward Matthew Savoie (Dubuque Fighting Saints). The First Team defensemen included Sillinger's Stampede teammate Brent Johnson as well as leading rookie blueline scorer Jacob Guevin (Muskegon Lumberjacks). Clark Cup Champion Jack Stark (Chicago Steel) was named the First Team goalie.
Anderson reaches high jump final
EUGENE, Ore. — South Dakota fifth-year senior Zack Anderson punched his ticket to the high jump finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday night at Hayward Field.
It was a quick competition as Anderson was one of just 12 men to clear the second bar of 7-2 ¼ (2.19m), which narrowed down the field to the finals qualifiers. He was one of eight men to make the height on a first attempt. Anderson will compete at 3:30 p.m. (CT) Sunday for a chance to represent the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He’s seeded 11th in the field with his personal best of 7-5 (2.26m) from this past April.
Anderson, a native of Parker, South Dakota, qualified for four NCAA Championships during his Coyote career. He was an eight-time Summit League champion, winning seven high jump titles and one long jump title.
Coyote alumnus Ben Hammer finished in 11th place of the discus throw with a mark of 187-3 (57.09m) on Friday. Hammer recorded a lifetime best of 200-2 (61.03m) in yesterday’s qualifying rounds to reach today’s finals. He entered the Olympic Trials field in the 21st position. A native of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, Hammer made two NCAA Championships in the discus in his time as a Coyote.
Next up for USD at the U.S. Olympic Trials is Lara Boman in the hammer throw final at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.