SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers' Jared Walker named American Association player of the week

X's Walker named PoW

SIOUX CITY — Jared Walker has been named the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week.

Walker has been the main offensive catalyst for the Sioux City Explorers in their first six games of the season, and a large reason why they finished the first week of the year tied for the league’s best record at 4-2.

Starting at first base every night, Walker was seven of 19 at the plate (.368), with a league leading four home runs, 12 RBI and 7 runs. He has also drawn six walks for an on base percentage of .520. He also leads the league in slugging at 1.053. He has even shown off some speed, collecting a stolen base.

Walker is off to arguably the most impressive start in Sioux City Explorers team history as he is the first Explorer to hit a home run in his first three consecutive games. And collected multi RBI games in four of the six that he played in.

This is the first time an Explorer has won the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week award since Nate Samson did, June 16, 2019. It is the third time that an Explorer has taken the award in the first week of the season. Walker now joins Daniel Jackson (2018) and Ryan Priddy (2012).