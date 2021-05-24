SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers' Jared Walker named American Association player of the week

X's Walker named PoW
SIOUX CITY — Jared Walker has been named the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week.
Walker has been the main offensive catalyst for the Sioux City Explorers in their first six games of the season, and a large reason why they finished the first week of the year tied for the league’s best record at 4-2.
Starting at first base every night, Walker was seven of 19 at the plate (.368), with a league leading four home runs, 12 RBI and 7 runs. He has also drawn six walks for an on base percentage of .520. He also leads the league in slugging at 1.053. He has even shown off some speed, collecting a stolen base.
Walker is off to arguably the most impressive start in Sioux City Explorers team history as he is the first Explorer to hit a home run in his first three consecutive games. And collected multi RBI games in four of the six that he played in.
This is the first time an Explorer has won the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week award since Nate Samson did, June 16, 2019. It is the third time that an Explorer has taken the award in the first week of the season. Walker now joins Daniel Jackson (2018) and Ryan Priddy (2012).
With this season being Walker’s first year not only in the American Association but also in Independent baseball, this is his first American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week award.
Bohannon gets in altercation
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior basketball player Jordan Bohannon was physical assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City. Bohannon is recovering after receiving medical attention to treat a serious head injury.
“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” said Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”
Huskers hire Shannon Lum
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff.
Lum will serve as Recruiting Coordinator, a newly-created position on Nebraska’s basketball staff. In that role, she will help the Husker coaching staff in advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation. She will also oversee the recruiting landscape for the Huskers with a focus on the NCAA transfer portal, including implementing and managing NU’s recruiting database and assist with recruiting research.
“Shannan brings experience working for both the Pac-12 and Big East programs, and she provides our staff another valuable perspective. Her background in coaching and operations will enhance our basketball staff in game preparation as well,” Hoiberg said. “When we evaluated our entire program following the season, we wanted to enhance player development as well as look for opportunities to take advantage of the changing recruiting landscape. The addition of Shannan to our staff is another step in the process as we look for ways to elevate our program.”
Bucks go up 2-0 in series
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Bryn Forbes led Milwaukee’s scorching start from 3-point range as the Bucks trounced the Miami Heat 132-98 on Monday night to extend their lead in this first-round playoff series.
Milwaukee shot 22 of 53 from 3-point range – including 15 of 29 in the first half – and never trailed while leading by as many as 36 points. The Bucks' 22 3-pointers were their highest total ever in a playoff game.
Forbes scored 22 points and went 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts.
The Bucks own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as they attempt to oust the team that beat them 4-1 in the second round last year. Game 3 takes place Thursday in Miami.
Milwaukee’s two victories in this season couldn’t have looked much more different.
The Bucks needed Khris Middleton’s tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime to pull out a 109-107 victory in Game 1, which neither team ever led by more than eight points. Milwaukee essentially put away Game 2 in the first quarter as its 3-point attack went from fizzling to sizzling.
Milwaukee had shot 5 of 31 from behind the arc and made its fewest 3-pointers of the season Saturday. The Bucks were 10 of 15 on 3-point attempts in the first quarter alone Monday.