SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers' Nick Franklin homers to keep them in playoff chase

Franklin's homer powers X's
FARGO, N.D. — Brett Adcock delivered six innings of one run ball and the X’s rallied for three runs in the seventh to secure a pivotal victory in the series opener against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-1.
Adcock (4-8) earned the win by spinning six innings while allowing only two hits, tying his season low. The only run that scored on him came on a pair of infield singles in the second, with Nick Novak driving home John Silviano with two out. He struck out five and walked three. At one point he retired ten straight RedHawks from the end of the second inning to the start of the end of the fifth.
Nick Franklin's solo home run in the top of the first got the X’s offense started. It was Franklin’s first as an Explorer and of the season.
The game remained tied at one as Fargo starter Bret Helton matched Adcock inning for inning, also allowing only a run over six innings, he struck out a season high nine in the no-decision.
Jose Sermo then walked to bring home the go ahead run and L.T. Tolbert lined a base hit to center to score another two giving Sioux City the lead.
Sioux City with the victory was able to keep pace with both Cleburne and Lincoln who both won their games, and the X’s remain a half game behind the Saltdogs for the second wild card spot.
USD to host Oklahoma
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball will open its 2021-22 season by hosting Oklahoma inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
The game marks the first time since 2011 that the Coyotes will open the season at home. It will also be the earliest game in Vermillion in program history.
“We are excited about the opportunity to have the University of Oklahoma coming to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for our opening game of the 2021-22 season,” South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Oklahoma has a rich tradition of competing at a national level in women’s basketball. This test will help us continue to prepare our team moving forward.”
South Dakota and Oklahoma meet for the second time in as many years. The Sooners make a return trip after winning last year’s meeting 80-73 in Norman.
Saints, Packers to move game
The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville after being displaced by Hurricane Ida.
Instead of playing in the Superdome for the Sept. 12 opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints will host the game at the home of the Jaguars, the NFL announced Wednesday.
While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from the powerful Category 4 hurricane, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.
The Saints evacuated before the storm to North Texas, and have practiced this week at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. They are remaining in Texas for workouts next week, and will travel to Jacksonville the day before the season opener.