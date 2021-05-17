SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers open up home games to 100 percent capacity

X's allow full capacity
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers are making their triumphant return to the diamond, and with that so are fans to the seats. If you are planning to come out to the ballpark this season, here are the COVID-19 protocols that you will want to know.
The Explorers will host games at the MercyOne field at Lewis and Clark Park allowing 100% seating capacity. Masks and social distancing are encouraged but not required when in the ballpark.
For attendees who would like to be socially distanced there will be two sections (I and J) that are located down the first base line that will be reserved and designated areas for social distancing and masks. If choosing to sit in these specific areas’ masks will be asked and required to be worn.
Concession stands will function as normal. However, drinks will all be served in bottles instead of from a fountain machine. Fans will have the choice to download and use the App “Fan Food” for streamline concession service. This allows window pick up for their food or to have it delivered right to their seats.
The Explorers open the season at home Tuesday night against the Houston Apollos. The X's did not have a season during 2020 due to COVID-19.
DeWitte named to all-tournament team
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota junior first baseman Jadyn DeWitte was named to the Summit League All-Tournament Team for her play in Fargo, North Dakota, last week. DeWitte was one of 16 players named to the team.
DeWitte, who hails from Spring, Texas, drove in both Coyotes runs in South Dakota’s opening game against Kansas City. It was part of a 1-for-2 effort in which she also drew a walk. DeWitte finished the season with a .252 average, 19 RBIs and a team-high three home runs.
New York suspends Bob Baffert
Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test.
Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”
Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day.
NYRA officials say they took into account Baffert's previous penalties in Kentucky, California and Arkansas, along with the current situation with Medina Spirit, and expects to make a final determination about the length and terms of the suspension based in information revealed by Kentucky's ongoing investigation.
Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson, said in an email to The Associated Press that he is reviewing NYRA's decision and will discuss the situation and legal options with his client before their camp makes any formal statement.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in postrace testing and faces disqualification unless a second test comes back negative. Baffert on May 9 said 21 picograms of the corticosteroid, which can be used to help a horse's joints, showed up in the blood sample.