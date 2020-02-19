SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers sign former major leaguer Tyler Cloyd

X's add Tyler Cloyd
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced on Wednesday the signing of RHP Tyler Cloyd. This will be Cloyd’s 13th season of professional baseball and his first with the Sioux City Explorers.
Cloyd is a native of nearby Papillion, Nebraska. He pitched collegiately at Nebraska-Omaha. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 18th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.
Last season, Cloyd started the year in Triple-A Tacoma. He had a 2-8 record and a 7.43 ERA over 13 starts, and the parent-club Seattle Mariners released him. Cloyd went back to Somerset in the Atlantic League and finished out the season with the Patriots going 1-3 with a 3.48 ERA.
In a total of four different seasons in the big leagues, Cloyd appeared in 27 games, going 5-9 with a 6.35 ERA, working 112 innings with 85 strikeouts and 42 walks.
Plizuweit named to late-season list
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit was one of 15 coaches named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women’s Coach of the Year late-season watch list announced Wednesday.
Plitzuweit’s Coyotes are off to a 24-2 start to the season and have climbed to program-highs of No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Her team has been in the top-25 for one of the major polls for 17 weeks in the last two seasons combined.
The two-time Summit League Coach of the Year, Plitzuweit became the fastest Summit League coach to 100 wins by reaching the mark in 124 games. She’s the only coach in South Dakota history with four-straight 20-win seasons.
Newman released from hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Roush Fenway Racing released a photo of Newman leaving a Daytona Beach hospital holding the hands of his two young daughters. The announcement came just a few hours after the team said he was fully alert and walking around the hospital.
The team said the 42-year-old Indiana native “continues to show great improvement.” The team added that “true to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters” and included a photo of Newman standing in a hospital gown, smiling with his arms around the girls.
Details of Newman's injuries have not been released.