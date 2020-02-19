SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers sign former major leaguer Tyler Cloyd

X's add Tyler Cloyd

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced on Wednesday the signing of RHP Tyler Cloyd. This will be Cloyd’s 13th season of professional baseball and his first with the Sioux City Explorers.

Cloyd is a native of nearby Papillion, Nebraska. He pitched collegiately at Nebraska-Omaha. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 18th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

Last season, Cloyd started the year in Triple-A Tacoma. He had a 2-8 record and a 7.43 ERA over 13 starts, and the parent-club Seattle Mariners released him. Cloyd went back to Somerset in the Atlantic League and finished out the season with the Patriots going 1-3 with a 3.48 ERA.

In a total of four different seasons in the big leagues, Cloyd appeared in 27 games, going 5-9 with a 6.35 ERA, working 112 innings with 85 strikeouts and 42 walks.

Plizuweit named to late-season list

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit was one of 15 coaches named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women’s Coach of the Year late-season watch list announced Wednesday.