SPORTS BRIEFS: Fitzsimmons leaves South Dakota to take job at Mount Marty

Fitzsimmons heads to Mount Marty

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head cross country coach Dan Fitzsimmons has been named the head coach for the track & field and cross country programs at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota.

The five-time Summit League women’s cross country coach of the year, Fitzsimmons spent 14 seasons coaching the Coyotes.

Fitzsimmons coached the Coyote women’s cross country program to five consecutive Summit League titles from 2014 to 2018. He’s also been a part of 13 conference championships and 26 runner-up finishes by the track and field program.

Fitzsimmons coached Amber Eichkorn, who became the first Coyote to qualify for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in 2014 and 2015. She also advanced to the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 10,000 meters. Overall, Fitzsimmons has coached one Summit League Cross Country Runner of the Year, seven Summit League Track Championship MVPs and 50 Summit League champions on the track. His athletes have garnered 56 all-Summit honors in cross country and 129 all-Summit honors in track and field.

Prior to coming to Vermillion, Fitzsimmons built the Yankton High School cross country and track and field programs into state and regional powers. He led five Yankton squads that were ranked in the top-20 of the nation in cross country, captured eight state cross country titles and five state track and field titles. He was named the South Dakota NHSACA Gatorade Circle of Champions Coach of the Year six times.

Omaha to host NBA Jr. League

Generations of Omahans have lived without being able to claim a local NBA team in the 47 years since the last one — which the city shared with Kansas City, Mo. — left town. And many may have been oblivious to the team given its short existence.

The NBA's return to Omaha isn’t exactly on the horizon. But the youth of the city will reap the benefits of the league's initiative, Jr. NBA Leagues.

The NBA announced Thursday that Omaha will be one of 11 host cities for the league, for boys and girls age 6 through 14, that begins play in November. Besides competition, pro players and coaches offer drills and tips online.

Leagues that reside in NBA and WNBA cities — Sacramento, Washington, Philadelphia, New Orleans, San Antonio, Seattle and Las Vegas — will represent their respective in-market teams with team-branded uniforms.

They’ll also receive “unique benefits” and opportunities at “exclusive experiences for youth players and parents to promote the game of basketball and generate excitement around the hometown teams.”

Similar details regarding plans for the cities without pro basketball teams — Boise, Idaho; Louisville, Ky.; Kansas City and Omaha — have yet to be disclosed.

After the effects of COVID-19 trickled down to youth sports, the initiative comes at what NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Youth Basketball Development David Krichavsky says is a necessary time.

“The youth basketball ecosystem has experienced unique challenges over the past two-plus years, and we are committed to addressing those challenges with programs like Jr. NBA Leagues, which is the expansive grassroots basketball initiative we’ve ever launched in the U.S.,” Krichavsky said.

Iowa MBB to play Duke

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- ESPN Events announced on Thursday the matchups for the 2022 Jimmy V Men’s Classic. The men’s college basketball doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 6 will feature the University of Iowa versus Duke and Texas versus Illinois.

Both games will air on ESPN, with times to be announced at a later date.

All four men’s programs advanced to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Defending Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa is making its Jimmy V debut. Duke is undefeated in three previous Jimmy V appearances (1998, 2000, 2016). This will also be the fourth Jimmy V appearance for both Illinois (2003, 2014, 2020) and Texas (2003, 2008, 2012).