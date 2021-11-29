SPORTS BRIEFS: Five South Dakota Coyotes were voted to the 2021 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

Five Coyotes on All-Valley

ST. LOUIS — Five South Dakota Coyotes were voted to the 2021 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team as selected by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media.

Senior linebacker Jack Cochrane and junior long snapper Dalton Godfrey are first-team selections.

Cochrane is a two-time all-Valley honoree. He made 39 consecutive starts at linebacker dating back to the first game of the 2018 season. He finished as the program’s sixth-leading tackler with 328. Included in that tally are 5.0 sacks and 23.0 tackles for loss. Cochrane led the Valley in interceptions during the regular season and finished fourth in the balloting for Valley Defensive Player of the Year.

Godfrey has served as long snapper for each of the last four seasons. He is a two-time all-Valley honoree. He has been the snapper for the best punter in program history in Schutt, and helped Mason Lorber to 10 consecutive made field goals over weeks 2-9 and 13 field goals overall. Godfrey has helped the Coyotes rank 10th nationally in net punting after leading the nation in that category last spring.

Junior left tackle Alex Jensen, senior safety Elijah Reed and senior punter Brady Schutt are second-team selections. It is the third time in five years USD has had at least five all-MVFC honorees.

In addition, five Coyotes were named honorable mention: redshirt-freshman running back Travis Theis, senior tight end Brett Samson, senior rush backer Jacob Matthew, sophomore return specialist Wesley Eliodor and redshirt-freshman all-purpose back Carter Bell.

Kalscheur nabs Big 12 honor

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur swept the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week honors after leading the Cyclones to wins over a pair of ranked opponents to capture the title of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Kalscheur, a 6-4 guard from Edina, Minnesota, was named the tournament’s most valuable player after averaging 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals in wins over No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis as the Cyclones improved to 6-0 this season.

The senior poured in 30 points against Memphis and matched his career highs of eight rebounds and five steals. In the opening game of the tournament against Xavier, Kalscheur scored 12 points and had five rebounds and three steals.

Hall ends regular season with award

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State All-American running back and Doak Walker Award finalist had a record-setting day on Friday in Iowa State’s 48-14 win over TCU, and the Big 12 Conference rewarded his efforts by naming him the league’s offensive player of the week.

Hall was simply sensational, setting career highs in rushing yards (242), rushing touchdowns (3) and overall touchdowns (4). He also had a career-high 281 yards from scrimmage, the sixth-best single-game effort in Cyclone history.

His rushing yard total ranks 10th and touchdown tally ties for fifth, respectively, on ISU’s single-game record lists.

Hall’s touchdown runs went for 80, 39 and four yards.

