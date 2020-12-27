SPORTS BRIEFS: Former metro prep coach Phil Karpuk dies

SIOUX CITY — Former area prep and college football coach Phil Karpuk died on Sunday.
Karpuk coached at Bishop Heelan and Sioux City North. He coached at Heelan from 1977-1983. With the Crusaders, Karpuk had a win-loss record of 51-19, good for a .729 winning percentage.
His 51 wins with the Crusaders are the fourth all-time while his winning percentage is fifth all-time.
Karpuk also coached at Morningside and South Dakota.
Then, from 2000-03, he went 20-16 in four seasons as the Stars head coach. Before that, Karpuk was an assistant coach, and while on the staff, the Stars made their first ever playoff appearance, going 9-1 in 1998.
A 1966 Heelan graduate, he spent five years, including a redshirt season, at the University of Wyoming, starting for two years at defensive end. He was a redshirt sophomore on Wyoming's 1969 Sugar Bowl team.
Playing for Wyoming coach Fritz Shermer, later the defensive coordinator for a Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers team, Karpuk was a classmate of Conrad Dobler, later an all-pro offensive lineman.
Karpuk, who had a tryout with Green Bay in 1971, taught one year in Colorado, then spent two years as a teacher and assistant coach at Omaha Northwest.
Brandon Smith declares for draft
Both receivers who helped grow the Iowa football program’s passing game over the past four seasons have now decided to take their game to the next level.
Brandon Smith followed the decision announced Thursday by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and will forego an opportunity for an additional year of eligibility, indicating on social media Sunday that he is declaring himself eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“I have so much appreciation for my teammates, coaches, athletic staff and the incredible fans, it’s difficult to put into words,’’ Smith wrote in announcing his decision. “Iowa City is an incredible place and the energy at Kinnick Stadium will always be with me. I will be forever be grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.’’
Smith thanked coach Kirk Ferentz and his primary recruiter as a high school player in Lake Cormorant, Miss., assistant coach Kelvin Bell, for their help throughout his career.
He called Bell “one of my greatest mentors,’’ adding, “Thank you for believing in me and all of your continued guidance.’’
Smith went on to conclude that his teammates, his “brothers on the field’’ who he called “family’’ helped him get through the challenges presented by the 2020 season.