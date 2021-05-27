SPORTS BRIEFS: Four Musketeers listed in NHL Draft Rankings

Musketeers have four ranked players
SIOUX CITY — The latest 2021 Draft Prospect rankings from NHL Central Scouting have been released and four Musketeers have made the list.
Shai Buium, a defenseman committed to the University of Denver, is ranked as the 20th-best North American skater. The San Diego native tallied 26 points including a team-best 22 assists in 50 games for the Musketeers this season.
Owen McLaughlin, a forward headed to Penn State, is ranked 119th among North American-born skaters. He appeared in three games for the Musketeers as an affiliate player during the 2019-20 season before spending time with the USNTDP this year.
Bennett Schimek is listed as the 121st-best North American skater. The Providence-bound winger appeared in 50 games for the Musketeers this season, tallying 11 goals and 13 assists.
Daniel Laatsch, a defenseman headed to the University of Wisconsin, is ranked 147th among North American skaters. Laatsch played 92 USHL games over three seasons, including this past season in Sioux City where he put up 19 points in 51 games.
"The number one goal of our organization is to develop players and move them onto the next level,” Musketeers general manager Andy Johnson said. “Our coaching staff has put a lot of time into their development but credit to these kids for the work they've put in every day to be recognized by Central Scouting."
Huskers know their schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will play in Fox's coveted early window twice in the opening weeks of the college football season.
Perhaps the most surprising of several early-season kickoff times and television assignments for the Huskers is that their Week Zero opener at Illinois on Aug. 28 is slated for a noon kickoff on Fox.
Three weeks later, Nebraska travels to Oklahoma for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox on Sept. 18.
In radio interview, NU AD Moos expresses confidence in sellout streak, full Memorial Stadium
Husker DL coach Tony Tuioti receives raise in newly signed contract extension
Those assignments are two of five announced by the Big Ten on Thursday afternoon.
In all, five of Nebraska's first six game times are now known. In addition to those games, the Huskers' Black Friday home game against Iowa on Nov. 26 is a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network. NU's Nov. 20 trip to Wisconsin the Saturday before will be broadcast by ESPN, but the kickoff time has not been set.
The early timeslot on Fox has proven to be a ratings winner, but isn't always a popular destination for teams and fans the way an evening, primetime kickoff is. On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a terse statement that made clear he strongly objected to the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Huskers.
Feazell picks Creighton
Creighton found a veteran big man for next year's roster. McNeese State transfer KeyShawn Feazell announced Wednesday night he's committed to CU.
Feazell is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who has one year of college eligibility remaining. He'll join back up with new Bluejay assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams, who was hired last month after spending three seasons at McNeese.
"I'm grateful for all the coaches that recruited me throughout this process but with that being said I'm excited to announce that I've decided to spend my last year of college basketball playing for coach (Greg) McDermott at Creighton University," Feazell wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
He's an important addition for the Jays, whose only scholarship returnee at the center position is rising sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner. Jacob Epperson announced at the end of the year that he was retiring from the sport.