SPORTS BRIEFS: Four Musketeers named to All-USHL team

Musketeers get 4 on All-USHL

SIOUX CITY — The Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers have placed four players on the All-USHL Third Team.

Goaltender Alex Tracy, defenseman Damien Carfagna and forwards Ben Steeves and Owen McLaughlin earned a spot on the list.

USHL Rookie of the Year Dylan James also a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Team.

Tracy was recently named the USA Hockey Goaltender of the Year and Clark Cup Playoffs MVP. The Minnesota State commit was 27-10-3 this season with a 2.50 GAA with three regular-season and three postseason shutouts.

Steeves tied for the league lead in goals with 39, which is the most scored by a Musketeer since Ruslan Fedotenko scored 43 in 1999. The Minnesota Duluth commit also racked up 28 assists for a total of 67 points. Steeves also tallied 6 goals and 4 assists in the post season.

Steeves was a plus-31 on the season as well.

Carfagna was acquired in a trade with Green Bay right before the trade deadline and he immediately became a key piece to the Clark Cup Championship puzzle. Carfagna quarterbacked the Musketeers power play and racked up 6 goals and 42 assists during the regular season and was a plus-17. He will play next season for the University of New Hampshire.

The highest scoring Musketeer was McLaughlin with 72 regular-season points. The Flyers Draft Pick posted 28 goals and 44 assists which ranked him 10th in the USHL scoring race. McLaughlin will play college hockey for the University of North Dakota next season.

James was named the USHL’s Rookie of the Year earlier this week, so James earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team was a given. The Calgary, Alberta native led all rookies with 28 goals and 33 assists for 62 points. James is projected as a second to third round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft and will play college hockey at the University of North Dakota next season.

Black commits to ISU

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football’s class of 2023 now has a commitment from one of the state’s top receivers.

Kai Black, a 6-foot-4 athlete from Urbandale, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he planned to join Matt Campbell’s program.

Black is a three-star talent according to 247 Sports and has been tabbed as the seventh-best 2023 prospect in Iowa.

He averaged 19.7 yards per catch last season and caught three touchdown passes. Black reportedly held other offers from Iowa, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Nebraska, among other schools.

