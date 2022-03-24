SPORTS BRIEFS: Greg McDermott signs four-year extension with Creighton

McDermott receives 4-year extension

OMAHA — After he signed a multi-year extension that would keep him at Creighton for several seasons to come, coach Greg McDermott started his explanation for signing the deal with short, powerful phrase.

"It's become home," McDermott said on a Zoom call of his 18 years in Nebraska, including 12 at Creighton and six Wayne State. "I've really just fell in love with Omaha, with the people. I like what our university stands for and what it's about. And it's a basketball place. To see where we were 12 years ago — from an attendance standpoint and community — to where it is now, it's really incredible to see the trajectory. And I don't think we're done yet."

McDermott and the Bluejays made it official Thursday: He signed a long-term contract extension that McDermott quipped is longer than two years and fewer than ten. The World-Herald has learned the deal is at least four years long. Either way, it's intended to keep the 57-year-old McDermott at Creighton until he chooses to retire.

"My hope is this is my last job," McDermott said. "There's nothing I don't like about this situation."

He referenced a previous opportunity he had a few years ago — Ohio State heavily pursued him before hiring Chris Holtmann — and how much he and his family liked CU. Adjustments in the administrative leadership — Marcus Blossom took over as Athletic Director after Bruce Rasmussen retired last summer is "moving in the right direction."

"He's worked hard to get this deal done," McDermott said of Blossom. "I'm forever indebted to him for that. It's kind of a tough thing to have thrown on your plate the first year. And I recognize that that's not easy, but he got it to the finish line."

WSC baseball sweeps UMary

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne State baseball team grabbed game one of a NSIC baseball doubleheader with the University of Mary by walk off fashion with a final score of 8-7. WSC had the flare for the dramatic again in the second game with another walk off 4-3 win (10 innings) to improve to 11-7 (5-0 NSIC) on the season. The Marauders fall to 8-9 (0-2 NSIC).

In Game 1, Wayne State collected four timely hits in the game to go with eight walks. Alex Logelin led the Wildcats with two RBIs.

Andrew Hanson started the bottom of the 10th with a leadoff triple to right to put the winning run on third. The Wildcats stormed the field yet again after an RBI sacrifice fly by Colin Lynam to complete the back-to-back walk off for a 4-3 win.

Explorers add two bats

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced on Wednesday the signings of OF Ademar Rifaela and INF Blake Tiberi to 2022 American Association Contracts.

It'll be Rifaela’s 9th season of professional baseball and his first with the Explorers.

Rifaela previously spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles organization where he reached as high as Triple-A, Norfolk in 2019.

Tiberi is entering his sixth season of professional baseball and second with Sioux City.

Last season, Tiberi played 59 games with the Explorers. He hit seven home runs, ten doubles, drove in 32 RBIs and scored 28 runs, hit .272 and stole seven bags.

The Kentucky native caught fire near the end of the season as he hit for a .282 clip during the month of August. In 23 games he drove in 16 RBIs, scored 14 runs, hit five homers and collected an OPS of .930.

Tiberi had a career night on August 18th in game two of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Monarchs. In a seven inning contest that the X’s won Tiberi hit for the cycle, capping it off with a home run in the top of the seventh, he drove in three RBI and scored three runs.

Tiberi spent five seasons with the New York Mets organization after being taken in the third round in the 2016 draft. He reached as high as high-A St. Lucie and Brooklyn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0