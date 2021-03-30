SPORTS BRIEFS: Hannah Sjerven announces she's returning to South Dakota women's basketball

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sjerven announces return
VERMILLION, S.D. — After losing to Oregon early last week in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven said she'd love to come back for one more season.
Sjerven announced on Monday through social media she'll do just that.
"When I decided to come to Vermillion four years ago, Coach (Dawn Plitzuweit) and her staff, the team and all of you took a chance on me," Sjerven said. "The opportunity to play at USD has been one I will never take for granted. I've learned so much about basketball and life. I am excited that I am coming back for another year in Vermillion."
Sjerven went on to write how much she is looking forward to developing as a player and a person.
This season, Sjerven nearly averaged a double-double in both points in rebounds. Sjerven had a points-per-game average with 17.1, and she averaged 9.8 rebounds per game.
She made 52 percent of her shots during the season.
BASEBALL
Watson signs with Angels
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Angels added a pair of relievers three days before their opener, agreeing to $1 million, one-year contracts with left-hander Tony Watson and side-arming, right-hander Steve Cishek on Monday night.
Watson was released from a minor league contract with Philadelphia on Friday after allowing five runs — four earned — and nine hits in five innings over seven spring training appearances. He struck out seven and walked two.
Watson, 35, is 40-25 with 32 saves and a 2.80 ERA in 10 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2011-17), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017) and San Francisco (2018-20). He leads active left-handers in appearances since 2011.
Watson was born in Sioux City, and went to high school at Dallas Center-Grimes.
OLYMPICS
Experts concerned about risks
TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics open in under four months, and the torch relay has begun to crisscross Japan with 10,000 runners. Organizers say they are mitigating the risks, but some medical experts aren't convinced.
“It is best to not hold the Olympics given the considerable risks,” Dr. Norio Sugaya, an infectious diseases expert at Keiyu Hospital in Yokohama, told The Associated Press. “The risks are high in Japan. Japan is dangerous, not a safe place at all.”
Sugaya believes vaccinating 50-70% of the general public should be “a prerequisite” to safely hold the Olympics, a highly unlikely scenario given the slow vaccine rollout in Japan.
Fewer than 1% of the population has been vaccinated so far, and all are medical professionals. Most of the general public is not expected to be vaccinated by the time the Olympics open July 23.
“Tens of thousands of foreigners are going to be entering the country, including mass media, in a short period of time," Sugaya said, “the challenges are going to be enormous.”
The Japanese government and local Olympic organizers have said vaccination is not a prerequisite for the Olympics, although the International Olympic Committee is encouraging the 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes to be vaccinated when they enter Japan.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Japan is about 9,000 — far fewer than many countries — but Sugaya stressed the number is among the highest in Asia.