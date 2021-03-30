SPORTS BRIEFS: Hannah Sjerven announces she's returning to South Dakota women's basketball

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sjerven announces return

VERMILLION, S.D. — After losing to Oregon early last week in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven said she'd love to come back for one more season.

Sjerven announced on Monday through social media she'll do just that.

"When I decided to come to Vermillion four years ago, Coach (Dawn Plitzuweit) and her staff, the team and all of you took a chance on me," Sjerven said. "The opportunity to play at USD has been one I will never take for granted. I've learned so much about basketball and life. I am excited that I am coming back for another year in Vermillion."

Sjerven went on to write how much she is looking forward to developing as a player and a person.

This season, Sjerven nearly averaged a double-double in both points in rebounds. Sjerven had a points-per-game average with 17.1, and she averaged 9.8 rebounds per game.

She made 52 percent of her shots during the season.

BASEBALL

Watson signs with Angels