SPORTS BRIEFS: USD volleyball's Harms named Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week

Harms earns fourth career Summit award

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes went 3-0 with wins over CSU Bakersfield, Northern Colorado, and the Big 12’s West Virginia. Harms contributed a career-high 22 kills in South Dakota’s five-set victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday and earned her 400th career block. Harms, a native of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was named the South Dakota Classic MVP for the second consecutive season and her .401 hitting percentage leads the Summit League and ranks 35th in the NCAA overall.

South Dakota, now 8-1 on the season, heads to Tampa, Florida, for the Bulls Volleyball Invitational Sept. 16-17.

DeJean receives PWO from Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — OABCIG senior standout quarterback and cornerback Beckett DeJean received a Preferred Walk-On offer from the University of Iowa Saturday afternoon.

DeJean was in attendance for the Hawkeyes’ home game against Iowa State Saturday, along with a handful of other recruits, including Hawkeye commit and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock standout Zach Lutmer.

DeJean has led OABCIG to a 3-0 record so far this season. He has thrown for 570 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 220 yards and two scores. He also leads the team with two interceptions defensively.

Norton named Offensive Player of the Week

SIOUX CITY – The Great Plains Athletic Conference and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the week two players of the week Monday morning, and Morningside’s Zach Norton was honored as the offensive player of the week.

Norton, a junior from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recorded nine catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs picked up a win over 21st-ranked Dordt. His longest catch of the day was a 52-yard grab, while he averaged 19.6 yards per catch. The top-ranked Mustangs will host cross-town rival Briar Cliff Saturday at 1 p.m.

USD fills T&F staff

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota director of track and field & cross country Lucky Huber has announced the additions of Nolan Fife, Kyle Long and Ethan Bray to round out his track and field coaching staff. Fife will serve as the distance coach, Long will specialize on the throws and Bray will serve as the director of operations.

Fife also serves as the Coyotes’ head cross country coach. He spent the past six seasons as an assistant cross country coach at the University of Illinois. He helped guide both the men’s and women’s Illini programs to NCAA Championship appearances in his tenure. His athletes have combined for six Illinois school records, nine Big Ten Championship titles and nine All-America honors.

Long comes to South Dakota after the past three seasons at Minnesota State University Moorhead. In his time with the Dragons, he coached athletes to multiple top-10 performances including a school record in the discus. Along with building the program via training, he organized fundraising campaigns to outfit the throwing program with proper equipment to be successful.

Bray, an All-American pole vaulter for the Coyotes, has worked in the Coyote ticket office since June of 2019. He was promoted to assistant director of ticket operations in January of 2022. In that role, he worked with ticket sales, renewals and game day ticket office operations.

With his new role in the track and field program, his duties will include budgeting, planning team travel, equipment management and assisting with on-campus recruiting visits, all while following NCAA regulations and university policies.

In addition, the Coyotes have a new graduate assistant manager in Trajan Johnson and a pair of new volunteer coaches this upcoming season. Ewen, the 2022 U.S. Indoor Champion in the shot put, will train in Vermillion while assisting Long with the throwers. Shanice Hall returns to the program in a volunteer role, previously serving as a graduate assistant coach in 2019.

Lucky Huber enters his 15th season as South Dakota’s Director of Track and Field & Cross Country, Derek Miles returns as the program’s associate director of track and field and Teivaskie Lewin returns as an assistant coach. Dave Gottsleben and Matt Hoyt will continue to serve in their volunteer assistant roles for 2023.

Kowalczyk named NSIC PoW

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk was named Monday morning the Northern Sun Conference Football Defensive Player of the Week following his play in Saturday night’s 13-6 victory over Northern State.

A graduate of O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, Kowalczyk led the Wildcat defense with 12 total tackles, one interception and two quarterback hurries in the defensive-dominated victory. The 5-11, 205 pounder had nine solo tackles and three assisted stops while leading a WSC defense that forced four turnovers in the victory.

Through two games this season, Kowalczyk leads Wayne State and ranks third in the NSIC in total tackles with 20.

Wayne State is 2-0 on the season and visits Minot State Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.