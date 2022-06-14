SPORTS BRIEFS: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Kooper Ebel commits to Iowa State football

H-M-S's Ebel commits to Cyclones

HARTLEY, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School junior Kooper Ebel announced Monday on social media that he has committed to play for Iowa State's football program following his senior season.

With Ebel's commitment, the Cyclones landed their fifth in-state recruit among the 2023 class.

Ebel led the Hawks in total tackles playing linebacker for the Hawks. Ebel had 82 total tackles, including 61 solo tackles.

The 6-foot-3 junior served as the Hawks' quarterback this season. He was 27-for-64 passing for 532 yards. He had seven touchdowns and one interception.

Ebel had most of his offensive production on the ground. Ebel was the Hawks' No. 2 rusher with 1,216 yards. He scored 18 rushing touchdowns and his longest rush was for 89 yards.

Coyotes head for Greece

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball will take a 10-day foreign tour to Greece this August.

The Coyotes’ Greece excursion, Aug. 3-13, will be full of history, culture, great food and breathtaking views. South Dakota women’s basketball will visit Athens, Peloponnese, Crete and Santorini. Sightseeing will include the Panathenaic Olympic Stadium in Athens, the beaches and Mediterranean views of Crete, and the blue domes in Santorini.

Between the exploration and team building, the Coyotes will also practice and play three games in Greece. One of the benefits of the foreign tour is that the trip grants USD a total of 10 additional practice dates in Vermillion prior to departure to prepare.

South Dakota’s last foreign tour came in 2016, when coach Kayla Karius, then an assistant coach, accompanied a new coaching staff to Australia.

Hawkeyes land four-star back

A Florida high school running back ranked among the nation’s elite at his position plans to join the Iowa football program.

Kendrick Raphael, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound back from Naples, Fla., announced on social media following a weekend visit to Iowa City that he has selected the Hawkeyes over nearly two dozen other scholarship offers.

“I am very grateful for all the schools that have recruited me to be a part of their programs,’’ Raphael wrote in making his announcement Monday night.

“I want to thank my coaches, friends, teammates, family and especially my mom for making me the person I am today. The endless support from y’all means more than you ever know. With that said, I am 100 percent committed to the University of Iowa.’’

Rated by Rivals as the 15th-best running back prospect in the nation and top-50 player in the state of Florida, Raphael is regarded as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale.

He rushed for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns on 126 carries last fall for a team at Naples High School which finished the regular season undefeated before its 10-1 season with a loss to Miami Northwestern in a Class 6A regional championship game.

