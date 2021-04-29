SPORTS BRIEFS: Haveman added onto Morningside's men's basketball coaching staff

Morningside adds Haveman
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College head men's basketball coach Trent Miller has announced the hiring of Joel Haveman as an assistant on the Mustangs' staff.
Haveman, a May 2012 graduate of Morningside, previously guided Weeping Water High School of Nebraska, his hometown, to the girl's basketball program's first conference title, three straight conference tournament championship appearances, five straight district championship contests, and three successive Nebraska High School Athletic Association D1 state tournament appearances. His 2020-21 squad was the state champion, for which he was named Huskerland Coach of the Year.
Haveman is no stranger to the Maroon men's basketball program. He played for former head coach Jim Sykes for four seasons which featured the 2008-09 Great Plains Athletic Conference championship and a run to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Sweet Sixteen.
"I am excited about coming back and working with Trent, a former teammate," Haveman said. "There's been a part of me thinking and talking about this kind of opportunity since I got in coaching, knowing it would be great to have us both on the staff together."
Suarez, Jefferies named BCU's AoYs
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Athletic Department announced the winners of its annual Champions of Character Awards Wednesday evening in a virtual awards ceremony. The awards are highlighted by the Marian Pesky Champion of Character, Athlete of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
The Marian Pesky Champion of Character Awards are named for longtime Charger coach and administrator Marian Pesky, who currently serves as the Cliff's Champions of Character Director. The Champion of Character award is presented to a male and female student-athlete that exemplifies the five core values of the NAIA. This year's Female Champion of Character honoree is Catherine Leonard and Male Champion of Character is Raul Perez Ruiz.
Leonard is a senior member of the women's volleyball team. She was nominated by Coach Lindsey Weatherford for her leadership on and off the field.
"Cat is a strong leader on and off the volleyball court and displays the five core values of the NAIA in all her activities of daily living," said Weatherford. "Cat joined the volleyball team after being a member of the basketball team for a few years. She fit in right away due to her respect for her teammates and sportsmanship. She took responsibility in mentoring our incoming group of athletes with integrity. Her servant-leadership is unparalleled as a nurse, teammate, sister, daughter and friend to all. Cat is truly deserving of this honor."
Perez Ruiz is a senior member of BC golf. His nomination from Coach Ben Irlbeck is complimentary of his leadership skills.
"Raul has been a three-year team captain and has evolved into a great leader for both the men's and women's golf teams," Irlbeck said. "His time at Briar Cliff has helped him come closer to his faith. He went through the RCIA program and continues to be a leader off the golf course as well."
Flor Suarez (women's soccer) was named Female Athlete of the Year while Ben Jefferies (track and field) was named Male Athlete of the Year.
Suarez led the Chargers to the 2020 regular season GPAC title and was named the conference Offensive Player of the Year. She scored 15 goals in 15 games and added six assists to lead the GPAC in total points with 36.
Jefferies is the reigning NAIA Indoor 400-Meter Champion and 200-meter runner up. He owns the school indoor record in both events. Jefferies has also hit the automatic qualifying mark in both events for the NAIA Outdoor Championships in May.
The Scholar-Athlete award is presented to the senior student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA. Ryan Harrel (track & field) and Luisa Ramirez Huertas (volleyball) are the Male and Female Scholar-Athletes.