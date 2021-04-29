SPORTS BRIEFS: Haveman added onto Morningside's men's basketball coaching staff

Suarez, Jefferies named BCU's AoYs

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Athletic Department announced the winners of its annual Champions of Character Awards Wednesday evening in a virtual awards ceremony. The awards are highlighted by the Marian Pesky Champion of Character, Athlete of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.

The Marian Pesky Champion of Character Awards are named for longtime Charger coach and administrator Marian Pesky, who currently serves as the Cliff's Champions of Character Director. The Champion of Character award is presented to a male and female student-athlete that exemplifies the five core values of the NAIA. This year's Female Champion of Character honoree is Catherine Leonard and Male Champion of Character is Raul Perez Ruiz.

Leonard is a senior member of the women's volleyball team. She was nominated by Coach Lindsey Weatherford for her leadership on and off the field.