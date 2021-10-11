SPORTS BRIEFS: Heelan grad Brant Hogue commits to Oklahoma State baseball

Hogue chooses Oklahoma State

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School grad Brant Hogue is headed for the Big 12.

The former Crusaders pitcher announced Monday on social media that he has committed to Oklahoma State.

Hogue has been at Iowa Western, and last season, he was 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He appeared in 12 games, and that included one start.

He recorded 20 innings, and struck out 28 hitters over that span. He allowed 16 hits, including three doubles.

As a senior, Hogue found himself on the All-MRAC and all-state teams. He was also a member of The Journal’s All-Northwest Iowa team.

As a pitcher, Hogue led the MRAC with a 0.33 ERA in 21 innings for a 4-0 record. He struck out 32 batters, which was tied for the second-most in the league. He only walked three and opponents batted just .093 against him as he had a 0.48 WHIP. At the plate, Hogue batted .388 with three doubles, 12 runs scored and nine RBIs. He struck out just three times in 49 at-bats.

Oklahoma State went 36-19-1 in 2021. During Big 12 play, the Cowboys were 12-12.

Sims receives national honor

Morningside University's 2021 football team continued to be a part of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week and NAIA National Player of the Week landscapes with the announcement on Monday.

For the fifth time in seven opportunities, head coach Steve Ryan's Mustangs, ranked No. 3 on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' poll, were recognized. Senior running back Anthony Sims (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) resumed a remarkable set of rushing performances during a 62-7 win at Hastings College on Oct. 9.

He set a new Morningside and GPAC single-game record for rushing touchdowns with six, five of which occurred in the first half. It was his third successive multiple-touchdown outing, as Sims has tallied 14 over his last three outings. On the day, he romped for 203 yards on 12 carries for an impressive 16.9 yards per carry.

USD football enters Top 25

VERMILLION, S.D. — A win over nationally-ranked North Dakota Saturday has propelled South Dakota into the national rankings for the first time since this past March. The Coyotes (4-2, 2-1 MVFC) enter at No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll with a date with No. 17 Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1) set for 4 p.m. Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Saturday’s game is one of four top-25 matchups on the FCS docket. Others include No. 1 Sam Houston State at No. 22 Jacksonville State, No. 4 Southern Illinois at No. 24 North Dakota, and No. 9 Montana State at No. 18 Weber State.

Seven Missouri Valley Football teams are ranked in the top 25, which ties the conference’s record which was set twice this past spring season. The Valley had eight ranked teams during one week in 2014, but not in the same poll.

South Dakota has beaten a ranked team every year for nine consecutive seasons dating back to 2013. Saturday will be the first time USD and UNI will compete against one another in a top-25 matchup.

