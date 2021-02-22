SPORTS BRIEFS: High school events at Drake Relays to return

Martinez completed 74.1% of his passes for 604 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 298 yards (5.8 per carry) plus five more touchdowns in Nebraska’s final three games, though he also turned it over five times.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

USD volleyball wins late Sunday night

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota dug deep during the critical points of Sunday’s Summit League volleyball match to record a 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 27-25 win over North Dakota State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

A see-saw match saw 29 ties and 12 lead changes as North Dakota State staved off one match point in both set three and set four. The Coyotes, in turn, staved off a set points from the Bison in set four, a set that saw the home team rally from a 23-19 deficit.

South Dakota eventually evened set four at 23-23, fell behind 23-24, took the lead 25-24, saw the set tied at 25-25, before closing out the match on a tip kill from setter Madison Jurgens and a service ace from Maddie Wiedenfeld, on a ball that was initially ruled out before a successful challenge from head coach Leanne Williamson.

Four Coyotes produced nine or more kills in the match, a contest that saw the hosts hit .246 while limiting North Dakota State to .165.