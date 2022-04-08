SPORTS BRIEFS: IGHSAU announces state wrestling to be in Coralville

IGHSAU wrestling to Coralville

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The inaugural season of Iowa girls high school wrestling now has a state tournament home and some season guidelines when the sport begins in the 2022-23 school year.

The state wrestling tournament will tentatively take place Feb. 2-3 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The IGHSAU Board of Directors unanimously passed season regulations and named Coralville’s Xtream Arena as the home of the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament beginning in 2023.

Competition begins on Monday, Nov. 14. Varsity wrestling team are allowed 15 competition dates. To give wrestlers the opportunity to practice with and against other girls, there will be unlimited scrimmages for the 2022-23 season.

There will be one class for wrestling in 2022-23.

South Dakota football adds 2 coaches

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson announced on Friday the additions of former Northwestern standout C.J. Robbins and Wisconsin alum Elijah Hodge to the coaching staff.

Robbins, a three-year starter and team captain for the Wildcats in 2016, will work primarily with outside linebackers. Hodge, the younger brother of former staffer Abdul Hodge, will work primarily with inside linebackers.

“I’m excited to have C.J. and Elijah on our staff,” Nielson said. “They will be tremendous role models for our players and bring a high level of expertise to our defensive staff and our program.”

Robbins, who hails from Peru, Illinois, was a three-year starter for the Wildcats and a two-time academic all-Big Ten honoree. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern in 2015 and a master’s degree in 2016. Robbins signed with the Tennessee Titans in the spring of 2017.

Robbins’ coaching career began at Miami University in Ohio in May of 2019. He spent the 2019 season with the RedHawks before transitioning to University of Minnesota. Robbins coached the Gophers for two seasons and worked primarily with the rush ends on defense.

Hodge played 35 games for Wisconsin, including 11 starts at linebacker as a sophomore. He graduated with a degree in sociology and transferred to Northern Iowa for one final season. Hodge was the Panther’s fourth-leading tackler during the 2009 campaign.

Hodge is making his first foray into collegiate coaching, but has a number of experiences under his belt. Most notably, he helped build the varsity team at Roxbury Prep Charter in the Boston, Massachusetts, area in 2018. He led the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and won the first playoff game in school history.

Laurel native takes over Midland

FREMONT, neb. — The Midland men’s basketball team will have a new, but familiar face patrolling the sidelines next year.

The University announced Wednesday the hiring of Tyler Erwin, a 2000 graduate and former Warrior junior varsity coach, as the next head coach of the program.

Erwin has spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant coach for Division I University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“Midland is a special place for me and my family,” Erwin said. “People here are very passionate about athletics. Throughout this process, the excitement has been building up and it means the world to me to come back to a place where it all started.”

The native of Laurel, Nebraska was a four-year letter winner for the Warriors under Coach Rich McGill.

During his senior season in 1999-2000, he was an all-conference performer and helped guide Midland to the NAIA National Tournament, only the second national tourney appearance in program history. After graduating from Midland in 2000, Erwin started his coaching career by serving as the Warriors’ junior varsity coach from 2000 to 2003.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0