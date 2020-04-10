SPORTS BRIEFS: IHSAA, IGHSAU release summer schedule changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IHSAA, IGHSAU release adjusted summer schedules

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union jointly announced Friday its summer and baseball schedule changes due to the virus outbreak.

Both the baseball and softball seasons are permitted May 18 with the first competition scheduled for June 1.

For softball, regional tournaments are scheduled to start July 6, and in baseball, baseball district and substates are to start July 9.

The IHSAA will provide for 10 days of batting practice between May 1 and May 18.

The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this adjusted schedule. Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport. Member schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.

X's sign former Mariners prospect

The Sioux City Explorers announced Friday that the club has signed outfrielder Dario Pizzano to a 2020 contract. This upcoming season will be Pizzano’s ninth in pro ball and first in Sioux City.