SPORTS BRIEFS: IHSAA, IGHSAU release summer schedule changes

IHSAA, IGHSAU release adjusted summer schedules
FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union jointly announced Friday its summer and baseball schedule changes due to the virus outbreak.
Both the baseball and softball seasons are permitted May 18 with the first competition scheduled for June 1.
For softball, regional tournaments are scheduled to start July 6, and in baseball, baseball district and substates are to start July 9.
The IHSAA will provide for 10 days of batting practice between May 1 and May 18.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this adjusted schedule. Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport. Member schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.
X's sign former Mariners prospect
The Sioux City Explorers announced Friday that the club has signed outfrielder Dario Pizzano to a 2020 contract. This upcoming season will be Pizzano’s ninth in pro ball and first in Sioux City.
With just six position players on the roster to this point the Explorers were in need of a big bat and the left handed swing of Dario Pizzano is just what was needed. The 28-year-old brings plenty of talent and experience to the Explorers roster.
Pizzano turned pro when he was drafted in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. Pizzano spent the next seven seasons in the Mariners organization.
Pizzano has experience playing pro ball in Iowa. In 2013, Pizzano spent the season at Low-A Clinton. During that season with the LumberKings, he played in 126 games, hitting .311, reaching base at a .392 clip, swatting eight home runs, and he had 70 RBI.
SportsCenter honors South Dakota WBB
On Thursday night, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt honored the South Dakota women's basketball team as part of his Senior Night segment.
Van Pelt gave the Coyotes his final recognition of the night, and he honored the four Coyotes seniors: Megan Bonar, Ciara Duffy, Taylor Frederick and Madison McKeever.
Van Pelt, whose show airs late at night on ESPN, then reeled off USD's accomplishments. Some of the accolades Van Pelt reeled off included finishing No. 17 in final Associated Press Top 25 on March 17, beating Power 5 programs and winning the Summit League tournament.
Creighton's Alexander enters draft
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander declared for the NBA draft with the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility.
Alexander said Friday he would go through the evaluation process by league executives to determine if he should stay in the June 25 draft or withdrawal by the May 29 deadline. Alexander will be ineligible next season if he hires an agent before that date.
Alexander was named to the All-Big East first team after leading Creighton with 16.9 points per game. He also averaged 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals.
