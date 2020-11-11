SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa High School Athletic Association caps crowds at 2,400

IHSAA caps crowds at 2,400

CEDAR FALLS – Attendance at this weekend’s state football playoffs will be limited to 2,400 fans per game. That number is 15 percent of the UNI-Dome’s capacity.

Tickets already purchased are still good for their assigned games. UNI is sending ticket links to participating schools to ensure that players’ close family members will be able to purchase tickets if they have not already done so. Walk-up tickets will no longer be available for any of the semifinals or finals.

This latest change was made in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in Black Hawk County.

The current plan was put in place following a Wednesday meeting arranged by University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook. Representatives from the Iowa Department of Education and Governor’s Office joined Black Hawk County health and UNI officials in the discussions.

“We’re taking these additional steps today to further protect our campus and community,” Nook said, in a statement released by the school Wednesday night. “As the longstanding host site for the state football championships, we also recognize our responsibility for the health and safety of our campus and the general public.”