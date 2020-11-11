SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa High School Athletic Association caps crowds at 2,400

IHSAA caps crowds at 2,400
CEDAR FALLS – Attendance at this weekend’s state football playoffs will be limited to 2,400 fans per game. That number is 15 percent of the UNI-Dome’s capacity.
Tickets already purchased are still good for their assigned games. UNI is sending ticket links to participating schools to ensure that players’ close family members will be able to purchase tickets if they have not already done so. Walk-up tickets will no longer be available for any of the semifinals or finals.
This latest change was made in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in Black Hawk County.
The current plan was put in place following a Wednesday meeting arranged by University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook. Representatives from the Iowa Department of Education and Governor’s Office joined Black Hawk County health and UNI officials in the discussions.
“We’re taking these additional steps today to further protect our campus and community,” Nook said, in a statement released by the school Wednesday night. “As the longstanding host site for the state football championships, we also recognize our responsibility for the health and safety of our campus and the general public.”
UNI suspended ticket sales on Wednesday while working with the state and local officials to formulate a plan. UNItix online sales were reactivated Wednesday night.
Three area XC coaches get honors from IATC
SIOUX CITY — North High School cross country coach Abdier Marrero was named the Class 4A boys coach of the year on Tuesday by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Marrero coached the Stars to a state championship at the state cross country meet on Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge. North scored 75 points in that meet.
Stars senior Jaysen Bouwers won the individual meet during the boys' 4A race.
There were two other coaches who received at-large coaching honors, too: Bishop Heelan girls coach Todd Roerig and Western Christian boys coach Dalton Lems.
The Heelan girls placed fourth in the 3A girls race. The Crusaders scored 151 points, led by freshman Brooklyn Stanley.
Western Christian earned a sixth-place finish with 105 points at the state meet.
USD among new tourney in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – All four Division I men’s basketball programs from the Dakotas will face off against each during a three-day round-robin event at the Sanford Pentagon Dec. 10-12. The CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase features South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota State and North Dakota in a non-conference event.
Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door. The Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.
USD will start off the tournament with a Dec. 10 game against North Dakota, with tip-off being at 5:30 p.m.
Coyotes WBB sign Midwestern trio
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce the signing of Cassidy Carson, Carley Duffney and Grace Larkins to National Letters of Intent.
“We are very excited to officially welcome Cassidy, Carley and Grace into our Coyote women’s basketball family,” said Plitzuweit. “This class is comprised of three extremely driven young ladies who are proven competitors that excel both in the classroom and on the court."
Larkins is the lone Iowa girl among the trio.
Larkins already holds the Southeast Polk High School career scoring record entering her senior campaign with 1,487 career points. During her junior year, she averaged 21.4 points per game to garner all-state honors from both Iowa Print Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association for the second-straight season.
