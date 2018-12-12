Iowa State's Schaben named All-American honorable mention
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior Jess Schaben was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for the third time in her career, the AVCA announced Wednesday morning.
Schaben wraps up her Iowa State career with another award to her stuffed mantle of prizes. She finishes her Cyclone tenure as a three-time AVCA Honorable Mention All-American to go with her three AVCA All-Midwest Region team nods. The AVCA also recognized Schaben as the Midwest Region Freshman of the Year back in 2015. She was also a three-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree.
The Defiance, Iowa native finished up her senior season leading the Cyclones to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) title last night, earning Tournament MVP honors in the process. For the season, Schaben finished 2018 with 516 kills at 4.20 per set, both the No. 4 marks for a single season in ISU history, at .250 hitting. She also posted 362 digs at 2.94 per set, racking up 20 double-doubles across the season.
For her career, Schaben finishes fourth in Iowa State history with her 1,548 career kills, second with her 3.57 kills per set. Last night in the sweep of Tulane, Schaben became the 16th player in ISU history to record over 1,000 digs, finishing with 1,005 for her career. She is the third player in Cyclone history to finish their careers with at least 1,500 kills and 1,000 digs, joining Krisitin Hugdahl (1992-95) and Steph McCannon (1992-95).
Wayne State baseball signs four players
WAYNE, Neb. – Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch announced today that four high school standouts from Nebraska and Iowa have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and will play baseball for the Wildcats in the 2019-20 academic year. The list includes Hunter Babe of Omaha, Trenton Frerichs from Hinton, Iowa, Nicholas Oden of Wahoo and Brody Sintek of Fremont.
Hunter Babe is a 5-10, 190-pound catcher from Springfield Platteview HS. As a junior last spring, he posted a .400 batting average with 18 RBI while catching every inning, helping Platteview to a 16-5 record and a district runner-up finish.
Trenton Frerichs is a 6-0, 180-pound shortstop/right-handed pitcher from Sioux City North HS in Iowa where he is a four-year starter in baseball and basketball. As a pitcher, Frerichs posted an 8-2 record in 12 games with a 1.07 ERA during the summer, striking out 57 batters in 59 innings work while allowing just nine earned runs. At the plate, he batted .374 with 40 hits, 32 runs scored and a perfect 16 for 16 on stolen bases.
Nick Oden is a 6-2, 190-pound right-handed pitcher from Wahoo High School. In summer American Legion baseball, Oden had a 6-0 record in 59 innings pitched with 58 strikeouts and a 3.06 ERA while posting a .337 average at the plate.
Brody Sintek is a 6-0, 165-pound right-handed pitcher from Fremont High School where he is a three-year starter in baseball. Sintek has led his summer legion team in pitching wins the last two seasons and ranked in the top 15 in strikeouts in high school baseball last season.
SDSU's Stiegelmeier agrees to 5-year extension
BROOKINGS, S.D. - South Dakota State University and head football coach John Stiegelmeier have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension that will keep the longtime Jackrabbit mentor on the sidelines through the 2023 season.
In 22 seasons at SDSU, Stiegelmeier has compiled a 158-99 career record, posting a winning record 18 times, including 13 of 15 seasons at the Division I level. The Jackrabbits are making their second consecutive FCS semifinal appearance and have qualified for postseason play seven years in a row and eight times in 10 seasons.
The winningest coach in program history, Stiegelmeier has led the Jackrabbits to nine or more wins in six of the last seven seasons, including consecutive 10-win seasons in 2017 (school-record 11 wins) and 2018 (10 wins). In Missouri Valley Football Conference play, the Jackrabbits have a 61-27 mark (.693 winning percentage) in 11 seasons, earning a share of the league title in 2016.
A Selby native, Stiegelmeier is a 1979 graduate of SDSU. He served as a student assistant coach as an undergraduate, before joining the staff on a full-time basis in 1988 as secondary coach and recruiting coordinator on Wayne Haensel's staff. He was elevated to defensive coordinator by then-head coach Mike Daly in 1991, and was named Daly's successor following the 1996 season.
Iowa's Hockenson, Hooker named All-Americans
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson has been named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), and USA Today. Safety Amani Hooker has been named second-team All-America by USA Today.
Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton High School. He was previously named second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, The Associated Press, and the Football Writers Association of America. He is Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player on offense and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for a second straight year.
Hockenson received the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the nation Dec. 5 and was awarded the Ozzie Newsome Award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio. Hockenson was named Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten media and the AP.
Hockenson leads the Hawkeyes with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown. Hockenson averages 15.6 yards per catch. His career totals include 70 receptions for 1,037 yards. He is seventh among Iowa tight ends all-time with nine touchdown receptions. Hockenson has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice in 2018, with 125 yards on three receptions versus Wisconsin and four catches for 107 yards at Indiana.
Hooker (6-0, 210) is a junior from Minneapolis (Park Center High School). He was named Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in the Big Ten and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches, league media, and The Associated Press. He also earned second-team All-America recognition from the AP.
Hooker ranks second on the team with 59 tackles (33 solo, 26 assists). He shares the team lead and ranks second in the Big Ten with four interceptions for 60 yards and leads the team with seven pass break-ups. Hooker recorded 3.5 tackles for loss while also playing outside linebacker during the second half of the season. He has 119 career tackles, six interceptions, and nine pass break-ups.
Iowa (8-4, 5-4) will face Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2). For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.