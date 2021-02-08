SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa wrestling put on pause due to positive tests

Iowa wrestling put on pause
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa's top-ranked wrestling team is now dealing with one opponent that at least for the moment has slowed the Hawkeyes' quest for a national championship.
Because of a surge in positive COVID-19 test results within the wrestling program, Iowa announced Monday evening that all team-related in-person activities are being paused for an undetermined period of time.
The move has also led to the postponement of Friday's scheduled dual at fourth-ranked Penn State.
In a statement, Iowa said the dual was being postponed "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.''
Iowa indicated that it is working with Penn State and the Big Ten to identify potential rescheduling options.
The Hawkeyes, who were without two starters Sunday when they won duals over Purdue and Ohio State to move to 5-0 on the season, had a previous dual against second-ranked Michigan postponed when the entire Wolverines athletics department paused all activities in late January because of COVID-19 issues.
The decision to pause the team's in-person activities was made at the direction of the Iowa athletics medical team and was based on an increased number of positive COVID-19 test results within the Hawkeye wrestling program that placed it over the allowable percentage for team activities to continue.
At least two Iowa starters have been impacted.
Two of the nine returning all-Americans, 157-pound Kaleb Young and 165-pound Alex Marinelli, are currently being withheld from team activities after testing positive for the coronavirus.
South Dakota completes sweep of UND
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A second straight hitting performance over .300 help propel South Dakota to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-19 Summit League volleyball sweep over North Dakota on Monday afternoon in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
The Coyotes, who hit .327 in the sweep over the Fighting Hawks on Sunday, would hit .301 in the match on Sunday with 50 kills on 113 attempts.
Elizabeth Juhnke provided 18 kills, 13 digs and three solo blocks in the contest as South Dakota moves to 2-0 in Summit League play and 3-3 overall.
Sami Slaughter had nine kills for the second straight match, a total matched by Madison Harms while Aimee Adams had eight kills and Maddie Wiedenfeld five.
Madison Jurgens contributed 42 assist, three service aces and nine digs to the victory while libero Lolo Weideman had 17 digs.
South Dakota pulled away in set one after it was tied 1t 14-14 with a four-point scoring run while the set ended on kills from Slaughter and Harms.
Weideman had the hot hand from the service line in set two with a five-point scoring run early and a six-point spurt late that allowed the Coyotes to turn a 16-16 tie into a 23-16 lead that eventually led to a 25-20 win.
Juhnke had nine of her 18 kills in the second set, a set that saw South Dakota hit .361 with 18 kills and only five errors.
The Coyotes jumped out 7-1 to open the third set only to see North Dakota battle back to cut the lead to 7-6. The set was also tied again at 17-17 before South Dakota closed out the match on a kill from Wiedenfeld.