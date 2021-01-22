SPORTS BRIEFS: J.R. Bond becomes new Sioux City Bandits owner

Bond buys Sioux City Bandits
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Bandits announced Friday the transition of ownership from Bob Scott to J.R. Bond.
"The decision to sell the Bandits was not an easy one and is a bittersweet day for me and my partners. We are proud to be the longest running team under the same ownership group in all of indoor football," Scott said in a press release. "We could not have done it with out the support of our great sponsors and fans. We also owe a debt of gratitude to our staff who are so devoted and worked so hard for this franchise. We wish J. R. Bond the best of luck in this endeavor and will do everything to make this transition as smooth as possible."
Bond currently owns multiple minor league franchises in the Midwest and his sports philosophy revolves around his own children. He develops teams on a foundation of community involvement and entertainment.
USHL's Garrity to step down at season's end
CHICAGO – USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity has informed the USHL Board of Directors that he has made the decision to transition out of the role in 2021. Garrity will stay on as President and Commissioner until June 30, 2021 and will help lead the transition process and selection of his successor.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” said Garrity. “I have greatly enjoyed my time with the USHL and believe this league is on a path to continued success.
“When I took this role in an interim capacity, I never could have imagined staying for as long as I did. Knowing our league is on solid ground, it’s time to hand the reigns to the next leader who can continue the growth and prosperity of the best league in junior hockey. I made this decision now to allow ample time to transition and to put the new Commissioner in the best possible position to succeed.”
Garrity was the President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Stampede when he agreed to become interim Commissioner in November 2017 before accepting the full-time role in May 2018.
Under Garrity’s leadership, the USHL has expanded its partnerships with USA Hockey and the National Hockey League to allow the USHL to emerge as a clear leader in junior hockey in North America. Over 50 players with USHL ties have been selected in the NHL Draft during each year of Garrity’s tenure, including a record 57 at the 2018 NHL Draft.
Huskers postpone Jan. 30 game
LINCOLN, Neb. – Following the pause in the Nebraska men’s basketball program announced last week, the Huskers’ game against Penn State on Saturday, Jan. 30, has been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.