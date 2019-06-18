East hires Colon as wrestling coach
SIOUX CITY — East High School selected Jacob Colon as its wrestling coach on Monday, pending board approval.
Colon was a graduate assistant at Grand View University in 2018, and in that season, the Vikings won their seventh NAIA national championship. Colon coached 10 All-Americans during his time there.
He was an assistant coach at Des Moines Lincoln during the 2018-19 season.
As a wrestler, Colon won the 2011 state championship at Clear Lake High School. He was a three-time place-winner, and became the first wrestler in Lions history to win four conference championships.
Colon also earned two national championships competing at Grand View in 2016 and 2017.
Coyotes release women's soccer schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. — For the second-straight season, the South Dakota soccer team will host nine games on its home turf of First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex head coach Michael Thomas announced Tuesday.
The Coyotes, coming off their best season in the Division I era, open the 2019 season hosting Idaho State (Aug. 23) and Utah State (Aug. 25). Within the nonconference schedule, South Dakota also hosts Northern Iowa (Sept. 6), Eastern Washington (Sept. 15) and New Mexico State (Sept. 26).
Senior Day for the Coyotes will take place against Eastern Washington, a team that has advanced to two of the last three NCAA Tournaments, on Sept. 15.
Among nonconference away opponents, the Coyotes visit a pair of defending league champions. First USD travels to Loyola Chicago, who represented the Missouri Valley Conference in the NCAA Tournament, on Aug. 30. The Coyotes also visit UMKC on Sept. 29, the defending Western Athletic Conference champions.
ISU's Haliburton makes first cut
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton has been named a finalist for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team.
Haliburton is one of five finalists remaining that played college basketball last season. The other spots are comprised of college freshmen to be. Haliburton started the camp as one of 33 hopefuls to make the team and remains as one of the final 18 in contention for the 12-man squad.
The team roster will be named prior to its departure for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Greece on June 24. Athletes eligible for the team must be U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2000.