Jamestown picked to win GPAC baseball, Northwestern third
SIOUX CITY | Jamestown received 91 points and four first-place votes while being named as the favorite in the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball preseason coaches’ poll released Thursday.
Jamestown went 45-11 overall last year and had a third-place 16-6 record during its final season in the North Star Athletic Association. This is the first year in the GPAC for the Jimmies, which went 4-2 in last year’s NAIA national tournament in Oklahoma City.
Second-place Midland received 83 points and two first-place votes. Third-place Northwestern (77 points, 4 first-place votes) was last year’s GPAC regular-season and tournament champion. Both Midland and Northwestern participated in last year’s NAIA Opening Round.
Doane was fourth in the poll with 68 points. Fifth-place Concordia (64 points, 1 first-place vote) was followed by Morningside (61), Mount Marty (57), Hastings (41), Briar Cliff (34), Dakota Wesleyan (17) and Dordt (12).
Midland favored to claim GPAC softball title, M’side third
SIOUX CITY | Midland totaled 119 points, nine first-place votes and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference softball championship released on Thursday.
Midland went 16-4 last season (36-17 overall) while sharing the GPAC regular-season title with Morningside. Second-place Jamestown (104 points, 2 first-place votes), though competing in the GPAC for the first time, went 22-3 a year ago while winning the North Star Athletic Association title.
Morningside, third in the poll with 97 points (one first-place vote), went 29-13 a year ago. Fourth with 88 points, Northwestern was last year’s GPAC Tournament champion.
Fifth-place Concordia (71) was followed in the voting by Doane (66), Dordt (66), Dakota Wesleyan (57), Mount Marty (47), Hastings (37), College of Saint Mary (27) and Briar Cliff (12).
USD track ranked in USTFCCCA Top 40
VERMILLION, S.D. | South Dakota’s track and field program is ranked in the top 15 percent of programs sponsoring NCAA Division I track and field by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) entering the 2019 season.
South Dakota’s women are ranked 36th out of 329 women’s program while the men are 38th out of 278. USD’s women are the top-ranked Summit League program with junior Samara Spencer ranked fourth in the long jump (21-1 ¼).
Among South Dakota’s contenders in men’s track are pole vaulters Chris Nilsen and Nick Johnson.