SPORTS BRIEFS: Jared Walker heads to Texas Rangers from Sioux City Explorers

Rangers acquire Jared Walker
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced Wednesday that the contract of INF Jared Walker was transferred to the Texas Rangers organization.
Walker in 26 games this season for Sioux City hit .295 with six home runs, 24 RBI’s and scored 25 runs. He also stole six bases while playing stellar defense night in and night out at first, not playing the field in only one game this season for Sioux City.
The slugger made his impact on the league early this year as he took home opening week honors for the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week and Pure Performance and Minor League Sports Report Player of the Week. That week Walker hit .368 (7-19), with a league high four home runs, 12 RBI and 7 runs. He also drew six walks for an on base percentage of .520 and slugged 1.053.
Walker leaves the American Association, second in the league in runs scored with 25, only behind Jose Sermo’s current 28 and third in walks with 23.
Walker was a fifth round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the 2014 MLB Draft out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia.
Summit League announces basketball format
SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota and South Dakota State men's and women's basketball teams will face an 18-game conference slate under a new mirror scheduling model, Summit League officials announced Wednesday.
Each team will play nine home and nine away games in a double round-robin format that will typically feature games every Thursday and Saturday.
The exception will be the league openers, which will occur on Monday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. Then, beginning Dec. 30, there will be nine consecutive weeks of Thursday-Saturday league action.
The mirror scheduling format means there will be home basketball every weekend of conference play. When the women's team is playing on the road, the men will be at home, or vice versa.
The Coyotes men will open up conference play with a Dec. 20 home game against Oral Roberts.
SDSU's men will open the league slate Dec. 20, hosting Kansas City. The women's first home Summit League game will be Thursday, Dec. 30, against North Dakota State.
The ten Summit League schools were broken down into five sets of travel partners. SDSU and USD are one pairing, so the Jackrabbits and Coyotes will play the same opponents each weekend.
SDSU and USD will play single games on Jan. 8 and Feb. 5, with all four of those contests counting in the South Dakota Showdown Series standings.
Augie to add hockey
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University is adding Division I men’s ice hockey, becoming the first in South Dakota to offer the sport at the top collegiate level.
The school announced the move Wednesday. It will be one of more than 60 Division I schools to offer hockey in the country.
Augustana spokeswoman Jill Wilson called it a “game-changing” move for the university.
Sioux Falls businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford donated money to kickstart the program. Wilson would not give details about the contribution other than to say it would “facilitate this extraordinary opportunity.”
Details about an arena, coach, conference and program start have not been announced. The Sanford Premier Center, home to a United States Hockey League team, seats more than 10,000 for hockey,
Augustana has said it wants to move all of its programs to Division I by 2030.