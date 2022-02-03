SPORTS BRIEFS: John McMenamin leaves Wayne State football for Tulane

McMenamin heads for Tulane

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State football announced Thursday that Wildcats head football coach John McMenamin has resigned his position to become wide receivers coach at Division I Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

McMenamin served two years and coached one season at Wayne State (2020 season canceled due to COVID), guiding the Wildcats to a 7-4 record last season and the first seven-win season for the Wildcat program since 2011. Highlighting the seven-win season were road wins at No. 11 Minnesota Duluth, followed by another nationally ranked road win two weeks later at No. 11 Minnesota State 35-24 on Oct. 9.

McMenamin served five years as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri accumulating a 42-17 record with two NCAA Division II playoff appearances and one trip to the Mineral Water Bowl while directing one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II during those five years.

McMenamin was Wayne State's offensive coordinator for four seasons (2011-14), helping the Wildcats to a pair of winning seasons with his 2014 team ranked in the top 25 in NCAA Division II in seven different categories.

Other coaching stops for McMenamin were two years (2009-10) as offensive coordinator at Midland University while starting his collegiate coaching career at Nebraska Omaha as an assistant coach from 2006-08.

Muskies home Friday vs. Lincoln

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers are home at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Lincoln Stars.

The Musketeers have won five straight, dating back to the beginning of January.

Over the last two home games, the Muskies have scored seven goals apiece, including a hat trick from USHL Forward of the Week Owen McLaughlin last weekend.

Sioux City beat Lincoln 4-3 on Jan. 7 in its last meeting with the Stars.

East names Vande Stouwe as volleyball coach

SIOUX CITY — Ashley Vande Stouwe earned a promotion on Tuesday.

Vande Stouwe was named by East High School as its next head volleyball coach.

She was an assistant coach for the Black Raiders, as well as being involved with United Sports Academy's MVP volleyball program.

The Black Raiders made it to the Class 5A-Region 1 finals in 2021, but lost to Dowling Catholic. East went 28-11 on the season.

Eastern storm halts Hawkeyes

A combination of travel problems complicated by a winter storm led to the postponement of Thursday's Iowa basketball game at Ohio State.

The only scheduled meeting of the season between the Hawkeyes and the 16th-ranked Buckeyes was postponed on Thursday morning after weather issues in Ohio precluded Iowa from taking a delayed chartered flight to Columbus.

The Hawkeyes were initially scheduled to fly to Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, but the plane they were scheduled to fly on was grounded in Lincoln, Neb., because of mechanical issues.

Unable to secure a replacement until Thursday morning, Iowa spent Wednesday night in Iowa City with plans to fly to Ohio for Thursday's scheduled 7 p.m. game mid-morning on Thursday.

But, freezing rain that was expected to be followed by sleet and up to eight inches of snow overnight prompted the cancellation of Thursday's flight and ultimately led to the postponement of the game on a day when classes on the Ohio State campus were canceled because of the weather.

Both teams will work with the Big Ten to determine a potential date to reschedule the game although that could prove to be a challenge.

Iowa has no remaining open bye dates in its remaining Big Ten schedule. The longest gap between games during the regular season is a five-day window between home games against Michigan and Michigan State on Feb. 17 and Feb. 22.

The Hawkeyes' next scheduled game is Sunday when Minnesota visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 3:30 p.m.

