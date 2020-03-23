SPORTS BRIEFS: Kaely Hummel named WBCA All-American

Hummel gets All-American honor
ATLANTA — University of Sioux Falls senior Kaely Hummel was selected Monday as an NCAA Division II Honorable Mention All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Hummel joins Sam Knecht (2016-17) as the only two players in USF's D-II era named NCAA DII honorable mention All-American by the WBCA.
Hummel, who averaged 17.0 ppg for fifth in the NSIC, helped lead USF to its first-ever NSIC South Division title and the No. 3 seed in the NCAA DII Central Region. Hummel, who led USF to an 87-35 record in her four years, ranked second in the NSIC in three-point percentage at 40.3, and tied second for made threes per game with 2.5 while ranking fifth in free throw shooting at 86 percent.
Hummel scored 1,733 points, which ranks third all-time at USF.
Hummel set USF all-time mark in made three-pointers with 273, which is not only the most in women's basketball history but the most by a women's or men's player at the school. With 122 career games, she ranks third all-time at USF. She finished her career with 93 double-digit scoring games with 26 of 20 points or more.
Iowa's Garza earns first-team All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced its first-team All-America team on Monday, which included University of Iowa junior Luka Garza.
Garza becomes the first Hawkeye in program history to be voted to the first team since 1957, the first year that the USBWA recognized All-Americans. Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff was a second team honoree by the USBWA in 2016.
Five major news outlets have already named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, and ESPN. Garza is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction. Additionally, Garza has been named first team All-America by every major news outlet.
Iowa women's basketball senior Kathleen Doyle was voted on the third-team All-America team, too. Doyle is the fifth Hawkeye in program history to earn USBWA All-America honors.
The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).
Oregon's Ionescu named AP player of the year
Sabrina Ionescu capped off a unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club.
Oregon's star guard was a unanimous choice Monday as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year, receiving all 30 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 each week during the season.
Ionescu, who was only the eighth player to earn AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
Ioenscu came back for her senior season, saying she had unfinished business and hopes of winning a NCAA title. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds this season as well as having eight of her 26 career triple-doubles.
She helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles.