SPORTS BRIEFS: Kaia Downs commits to Mizzou; BCU women's hoops loses season opener

Downs commits to Mizzou

SIOUX CITY — East High School senior Kaia Downs took to Twitter on Thursday to announce she has committed to the University of Missouri cross country and track and field programs.

Downs said that when she visited the Southeastern Conference school in Columbia, Mo., she felt right at home.

"The people down there made me feel less of a recruit and more of just like part of the team," Downs said. "They have a beautiful campus and they have a lot of trails down there. I feel like it is a place where I can really grow."

Before Downs takes to the Mizzou campus, she has some business to tend to later this week.

The Black Raiders senior is ranked sixth in the IATC poll, and she finished fourth on Thursday at the Ankeny state-qualifying meet.

At last year's state meet, Downs placed third and was the second-highest placing underclassman with a bronze-medal time of 18 minutes, 20 seconds.

The Class 4A girls meet is Friday in Fort Dodge.

Chargers lose season opener

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women's basketball team lost its season opener Friday afternoon to Dakota State, 82-77.

The Chargers led 35-33 at the half.

Dakota State's Courtney Menning hit the go-ahead basket with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in the game. That put the Trojans up 77-75.

Madelyn Deitchler led BCU with a 23-point, seven-rebound game. She was 10 of 12 from the floor.

Konnor Sudmann scored 13 points while Mya Hendry had 11 points off the bench.

