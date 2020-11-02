SPORTS BRIEFS: Kooima, Wingert receive GPAC weekly football honors

Morningside's Wingert gets GPAC 'D' PoW
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College senior linebacker and Ridge View High School graduate Tyler Wingert was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Wingert enabled Morningside (6-0 overall, 6-0 GPAC) to run its win streak to 35 with an interception in its own end zone in the final minute Saturday that sealed a 35-30 win at Dordt University.
Along with his pivotal interception, Wingert registered a single-game career best in tackles (13), too.
Morningside faces Concordia coming up this week.
Kooima recceives GPAC offensive PoW
SIOUX CITY — For the second time this season, Northwestern senior quarterback Tyson Kooima earned the offensive player of the week honor in the conference.
Kooima threw for 433 yards, his third 400-plus yard game of the season, and matched his career-best with five touchdowns in leading Northwestern to a 43-14 win over Midland. Kooima threw three touchdown passes and scored on two runs (13 yards, 1 yard), pushing his total to 20 touchdowns this season. He completed 21-of-30 pass attempts against the Warriors.
Northwestern improved to 5-1 with three games left in the regular season.
Northwestern's next game is against Hastings this week.
SDSU, Creighton to meet in Sioux Falls
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton will begin the 2020-21 regular season at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 against South Dakota State, which has replaced Utah in the Crossover Classic.
The Utes reportedly dropped out of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, event because of concerns over local COVID-19 data and the quick turnaround time between those games and their Dec. 3 start to the Pac-12 schedule.
So instead of facing a Pac-12 foe, the Jays will open their season inside the Sanford Pentagon against the Summit League favorites.
The Jackrabbits return their top five scorers from a team that earned a share of its league championship last season. SDSU went 22-10 last year — although it did lose road games to major-conference opponents USC, Nebraska, Indiana and Arizona.
A Jays-Jacks game-day storyline to watch: Eric Henderson, hired last year as South Dakota State's head coach, played for CU coach Greg McDermott at Wayne State and served on staff with McDermott at Iowa State.
Creighton hasn't played SDSU since 1975. It leads the all-time series 20-3.
