Le Mars coach receives state tennis honor
LE MARS, Iowa | Le Mars boys tennis coach Bill Dalton was honored at halftime of Friday's home basketball game against Storm Lake, where he was cited as the Iowa High School Athletic Association's 2017-18 state boys tennis coach of the year.
Dalton has posted a 155-47 career record since coaching the Bulldogs beginning in 2002. His teams were Class 1A state tournament runners-up in 2016 and 2017, while another finished fourth in 2011 and another took third in 2015.
Dalton, who coached 2017 1A state individual champion Jake Malik and Tim Claussen, a four-time state qualifier from 2002-06, has guided Le Mars to four substate titles, five district titles and four Lakes Conference championships.
Bathke named South Dakota’s director of video production
VERMILLION, S.D.—Kelsey Bathke has been named South Dakota’s director of video production as announced by USD athletics director David Herbster on Monday.
Bathke, a native of Mitchell, S.D., has spent the past three years working at the Big Ten’s Maryland. She started out as a production assistant before moving into the role of assistant director of video production in 2017. She would plan, execute and review all creative video content for social media, in-venue and web distribution. She also traveled with the Terrapins’ men’s basketball, football and volleyball teams to shoot competition footage.
Bathke’s start in video production came at her alma mater. She graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in broadcast journalism in December of 2015. Bathke worked as a production intern with HuskerVision, Nebraska’s video department, throughout her undergraduate career. She worked directly with the Husker women’s basketball and volleyball programs to create content.
Gustafson ties Big 10 record with 19th career player of week honor
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- For the ninth time this season, University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
Gustafson has now been named the Big Ten Player of the Week 19 times, tying the conference record for weekly awards in a career (Jantel Lavender, Ohio State). Gustafson also tied her own single-season record of nine set in 2017-18.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native averaged 28.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and shot 64 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free throw line in a pair of Iowa wins last week. She scored 32 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and shot 13-for-16 (81.3 percent) from the field to help Iowa to a 72-66 win over No. 14 Rutgers.
Later in the week, Gustafson led Iowa to its fifth straight win, scoring a game-high 25 points against Purdue. She pulled down 11 rebounds to register her NCAA-leading 19th double-double of the season. She shot 83.3 percent from the free throw line and recorded two blocks and two assists in the win.
Gustafson and the No. 13/15 Hawkeyes return to action on Thursday, traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a matchup with Michigan.