SPORTS BRIEFS: Lexie Stolen named GPAC Softball Player of the Week

Stolen tabbed GPAC PoW

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University senior shortstop Lexie Stolen has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for April 25-May 1. The announcement was made Tuesday.

Stolen hit safely in all four contests to lead the Mustangs to an unbeaten week. In a win over the College of Saint Mary on April 25, she had four doubles, setting a new program single-game record, scored twice, and had five RBIs. She tied the school record for career home runs (38) with a grand slam against Hastings on April 28.

Morningside begins its GPAC Tournament journey at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Jamestown at Fremont, Neb.

Canaday gets GPAC weekly honor

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University senior pitcher Wade Canaday was tabbed the Great Plains Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Week for April 25-May 1. The announcement was made Tuesday.

Canaday — a Marshalltown, Iowa, native — set a new personal single-game high for strikeouts with 14 to begin the regular-season finale series against Hastings on April 28. He was only two strikeouts away from tying and three from setting a new single-game school record.

It was the second time in the last three games he's had 12-or-more strikeouts.

Northwestern to host tourney games

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — While the Morningside softball team will travel to Midland for the GPAC tournament, Northwestern earned the overall No. 2 seed and will host one of the two pods.

The Raiders will face Concordia in their first game of the GPAC Tournament with first pitch set for noon on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are the No. 7 seed and enter with a record of 22-22.

The Raiders had the one of the best starts in program history, winning their first 14 games and 17 of their first 20 contests. They finished the non-conference portion of the season an impressive 21-3 mark.

After a 2-4 conference start, the Raiders went on to win 13 of the final 16, only losing two contests and tying one.

GPAC baseball tourney pushed back

SIOUX CITY — The GPAC Baseball Postseason Tournament's start date has been pushed back a day due to the projected weather forecast on Thursday.

The postseason tournament opening round pods will now be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

The complete tournament bracket was released after Journal press time on Tuesday.

Carcoana signs with South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson officially introduced Mihai Carcoana as the newest member of the Coyotes on Monday. Carcoana is a 6-11 center from Ludus, Romania, and is transferring to USD after spending his freshman season at the University of Toledo.

Before his collegiate career, Carcoana competed in the 2019 FIBA U18 Division B tournament and led his home country to a 21st place finish after wins over Kosovo and Slovakia. Carcoana led the team with 10.9 points per game while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

In his freshman year at Toledo, Carcoana played in all 32 games for the Rockets. He scored a season-high 11 points against Northern Illinois and made 25-of-56 shots on the year. Carcoana also hauled in 64 rebounds including a season-high of seven against Northwestern Ohio. The Elevation Prep graduate contributed four assists and seven rebounds on the season as well.

Carcoana will enter as a sophomore at USD and plans to get his degree in marketing.

