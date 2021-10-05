SPORTS BRIEFS: Local USD athletes get more recognition

Gemeda again claims Summit honor

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda and third-year sophomore Ella Byers have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Cross Country Runners of the Week.

This marks the third time the Coyotes have swept the league’s weekly honors this season. Gemeda earns his sixth career weekly award and Byers picks up her second.

The North High grad has garnered the weekly award from the league following each race this season with four on the year. Gemeda captured his first collegiate cross country meet title on Friday at the Briar Cliff Invitational held in North Sioux City.

He completed the 8,000-meter Adams Nature Preserve course in 24:56.84. Only Gemeda has clocked a faster time in the Summit this fall. He led USD’s men to a meet title at the event.

Harms gets Summit honor

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota junior middle blocker Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Harms, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, contributed 34 kills, a .448 hitting percentage and 12 total blocks to three matches last week as the Coyotes posted a 2-1 mark by defeating North Dakota State and Kansas City sandwiched around a loss to Oral Roberts.

Harms, who has reached double figures in kills in three of four Summit League matches this season, produced a career-high 16 in the five-set win over Kansas City that also included a .625 hitting percentage to go with five block assists.

She opened the week with a 10 kill, six block assist performance against North Dakota State that included a season-high .675 hitting percentage.

Harms, honored for the second time this season, is ranked third in the Summit League in hitting percentage at .390 and second in the league in blocks per set at 1.21.

Iowa-Purdue game sold out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa’s Homecoming football contest versus Purdue, scheduled for Oct. 16 at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is sold out. The announcement was made Tuesday by the UI Athletics Department. The contest will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Iowa (5-0) has opened the season with wins over No. 17 Indiana (34-6), No. 9 Iowa State (27-17), Kent State (30-7), Colorado State (24-14), and Maryland (51-14). The Hawkeyes are ranked third nationally by the Associated Press and in the coaches poll.

Tickets remain for Iowa’s final two home games of 2021: Minnesota on Nov. 13 and Illinois on Nov. 20.

