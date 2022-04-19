SPORTS BRIEFS: Merga Gemeda earns first college track and field weekly honor

Gemeda earns first Summit honor

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track Athlete of the Week.

It marked the first weekly award on the track for Gemeda. He tied the Summit record last fall with five weekly honors during cross country season, increasing his career total in cross country to seven.

Gemeda, a North High School grad, shattered a 22-year-old school record in the 10,000 meters late Thursday night at the Mt. SAC Relays. Gemeda crossed the finish line in 29:18.51, a personal best by more than 40 seconds, to place ninth overall in the field. Gemeda’s time leads the Summit League and ranks 89th nationally.

Adcock returns to Explorers

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Brett Adcock to a 2022 American Association contract.

Adcock will be playing in his sixth season of professional baseball and his second in Sioux City.

Last season was the lefty’s first campaign with the X’s and in independent baseball. He navigated 20 starts to the tune of a 5-8 record and a 4.74 ERA. He finished second on the team in both innings pitched (112) and strikeouts (95).

He tossed the first complete game of his career on July 21st in a loss at Sioux Falls. He went eight innings allowing only two runs on five hits and a walk and struck out six.

Watson announces retirement

Tony Watson has thrown his last pitch in the majors.

The former Husker told The Athletic on Monday that he is retiring after 11 MLB seasons.

"Thank you to the Pirates, Dodgers, Giants and Angels organizations and their fans for the support and opportunity to live out a childhood dream," Watson said to The Athletic. "Thank you to my wife and kids for being with me every step of the way and to my family and friends for always being there and supporting me through it all."

A clutch middle-innings lefty for several years, Watson leaves the game as the MLB career leader in holds with 246.

Watson was named an all-star in 2014 and had a 2.90 career earned-run average in 689 appearances.

The Sioux City, Iowa, native spent the first half of his career with the Pirates. He was traded to the Dodgers in 2017 and was the winning pitcher in two World Series games that season.

Watson pitched for the Giants in 2018 and 2019. He signed with the Angels in 2021 and was later traded back to the Giants.

Watson was a free agent after last season but had yet to catch on with a team this year.

The Florida Marlins selected Watson in the 23rd round of the 2003 MLB Draft, but he elected to go to Nebraska, where he became one of the top Husker starters of the past 20 years. He went 22-7 with a 3.32 ERA with 189 strikeouts over three seasons with NU.

Kohl chooses Iowa State

ANKENY, Iowa — J.J. Kohl, a four-star quarterback from Ankeny according to 247 Sports, announced his commitment to Iowa State Monday night on Twitter.

Kohl, a 6-6, 227-pound pound senior-to-be, threw for 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season while leading the Hawks to the Class 5-A state title game.

He reportedly held offers from Florida State, Iowa, Mississippi State, Penn State and Wisconsin, among several others. His father, Jamie Kohl, was a kicker for the Cyclones.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0