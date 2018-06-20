Rain postpones, cancels Metro sports
SIOUX CITY | Wednesday’s rain forced the cancellation or postponement of five baseball or softball games involving Sioux City Metro area teams.
Bishop Heelan activities director Jason Pratt said Wednesday afternoon a make-up date is trying to be found for the Crusaders’ varsity/junior varsity softball doubleheader at Lawton-Bronson.
Cancellations were reported for the following events – East baseball at Harlan, Heelan baseball at Council Bluffs St. Albert, North softball at River Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball at Lewis Central.
WSC’s Lahm, Alderson win Academic All-American honors
WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State College athletes Derek Lahm and Mary Alderson have each received Academic All-America honors for track and field from the College Sports Information Directors of America, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Lahm, a senior from Columbus, Neb., carries a 3.92 grade point average majoring in chemistry and health science. Also selected this year as WSC’s Bob Cunningham Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Lahm was the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor season champion in the long jump (23-8 ½) and also earned All-NSIC honors with a second-place finish in the heptathlon (5,063 points). During the outdoor season, Lahm was a national qualifier in the decathlon after setting a new school record while winning the NSIC title (6,951 points), while also setting a new school record in the long jump (24-7 ¼).
Alderson, a graduate student majoring in chemistry and health science from North Bend, Neb., is one of 1 Academic All-Americans selected who recorded a perfect 4.00 cumulative GPA this year. She posted an eighth-place finish in the NSIC Indoor 600 (1:42.82) and took fourth in the NSIC Outdoor 400 (56.64).
Augie’s Seivert is first-team Academic All-American
SIOUX FALLS | Former Sibley-Ocheyedan High School cross country and track standout Leah Seivert is one of three Augustana University athletes who have received NCAA Division II Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-America first-team honors.
A senior distance runner from Sibley, Iowa, Seivert has a 4.0 grade point average as an elementary education major and is making her first appearance on the Academic All-America team. She finished sixth in the 10,000 at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships and also took sixth in the 1,500 at the 2018 MIAA vs. NSIC Showdown.
Granite City to forfeit remaining games
ST. CLOUD, Minn. | The Northern Elite Football League’s Granite City Renegades have decided to pull the plug on the remainder of their 2018 season due to multiple unseen circumstances.
According to a press release from the NEFL, it was a difficult transition for Granite City moving up from the MPFL (later re-named NSFL) and then to the NEFL at the start of the 2018 season. The Renegades’ first four games of the season were on the road, including a 92-0 loss to the Sioux City Stampede at Memorial Field.
The Fargo Invaders, Fox Valley Force and Minneapolis Warriors will each receive 2-0 forfeit victories on the date of their scheduled games against Granite City.