SPORTS BRIEFS: Midland sweeps Morningside softball

Midland sweeps Morningside softball

FREMONT, Neb. — Senior infielder Lexie Stolen crushed a pair of home runs and drove in five in Game 1 against Midland, and freshman circle standout Grace Buffington battled with a complete-game, three-strikeout effort in the nightcap to headline Great Plains Athletic Conference play Tuesday.

Despite that, the Warriors swept the Mustangs with an 11-6 win in Game 1, then 2-0 in Game 2.

Stolen equaled career single-game bests in homers and RBIs to try and rally from an 11-0 deficit which the hard-hitting Warriors offense posted early on. Morningside climbed as close as five before winding up on the short end of an 11-6 defeat.

Buffington quieted the powerful home team bats for a large share of the nightcap. She was nicked for two tallies in the third. However, she powered through the rally to produce a six-inning finish. Midland starter Aliyah Rincon was masterful on the other side. She limited the Mustangs to four hits and struck out six for the 2-0 decision.

Explorers sign former Marlin

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Luis Madero to a 2022 American Association contract.

Madero pitched as recently as last season in the majors. He appeared in six games for the Miami Marlins tossing a total of 12 innings with four strikeouts, posted a 9.00 ERA, and did not earn a decision. He made his big league debut on May 10th against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team that originally signed him as a free agent in 2013 out of Venezuela.

Of his four career big league strikeouts, two of them came against prominent big league names. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Washington Nationals slugger Josh Bell.

Madero was shuffled between the Marlins big league roster and their triple-A affiliate in Jacksonville multiple times over the course of the season until he was released in October.

