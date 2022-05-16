SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningide promotes Jill Bodammer as women's basketball associate head coach

M'side's Bodammer gets promoted

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University head women’s basketball coach Jamie Sale announced Monday that assistant coach Jill Bodammer has been elevated to associate head coach.

“Jill has been handling duties that an associate head coach would do for many years,” Sale said in the school's press release. “She is an invaluable part of the Mustangs women’s basketball program on and off the court, so it was an easy decision to make this move.”

“Our family couldn’t be more excited to resume being part of the Morningside women’s basketball and larger university family,” Bodammer said. “Jared, myself, and our children have always felt like Morningside isn’t just a place where I have a career. It’s also home.”

Bodammer and Sale have combined to be one of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ most successful coaching partnerships.

The Mustangs have compiled 19 consecutive NAIA tournament appearances, a school-record 15 consecutive 20-win seasons (2003-04 to 2017-18), eight NAIA tournament Final Four appearances, 11 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) regular-season championships, and six GPAC Post-Season Tournament championships during their tenures.

Crook named Coyotes’ special teams coach

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce that coaching veteran Ron Crook has agreed to be the special teams coach for the Coyotes. Crook’s career has spanned three decades and includes stops at Cincinnati, West Virginia, Stanford, Harvard and Illinois.

“Coach Crook is a tremendous person and football coach,” said Nielson. “He brings a wealth of experience to our staff that will benefit the development of our program and our players.”

Crook most recently served as offensive line coach at Cincinnati from 2017-21. The Bearcats have won back-to-back AAC titles and became the first group of five team to compete in the College Football Playoff this past season.

“I am extremely excited to join the staff at South Dakota,” said Crook. “Athletics is very important to the university and the community. I feel really lucky to be a Coyote and to work for Coach Nielson and with the rest of the staff.”

Crook has been an offensive line coach throughout his career, but he doubled as special teams coordinator early on at Clarion, Glenville State and West Virginia Institute of Technology. He was at Harvard from 2003-10, Stanford from 2011-12 and West Virginia from 2013-16 prior to arriving at Cincinnati.

His resume includes the tutelage of 38 all-conference players, nine all-Americans and nine NFL players. He has been a part of 10 championship-winning teams, worked with a pair of teams that made the NCAA Division II playoffs and has now coached inside the College Football Playoff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0