SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside adds McCrystal to wrestling coaching staff

Morningside adds McCrystal to staff
SIOUX CITY – Morningside College head wrestling coach Jake Stevenson has announced that Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad and two-time NCAA Division I national qualifier Colton McCrystal is joining the Mustangs coaching staff.
“This is tremendous news (for our program),” Stevenson said. “To have an individual like Colton (on staff) who is passionate for the sport and has had so much success in competition at the highest levels will help us attract even more of the young men we are wanting to become Mustangs.”
McCrystal, who is also a 2019 Pan American Games gold medalist, is thankful for the appointment.
“I’d like to thank (Coach) Stevenson and the Morningside community for allowing this opportunity,” McCrystal said. “Being a native of Sergeant Bluff, it’ll be awesome to be close to family and friends and also to help guide a program which is among the best in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.”
McCrystal is among the legends of Iowa High School Athletic Association wrestling. While a part of the Warriors, he produced a remarkable 193-8 all-time record during which he was a two-time state champion and four-time top two place-winner. McCrystal also forged impressive credentials off the mat, as he was a two-time UNL Scholar-Athlete honor roll recipient and was named to the athletic department’s Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.
Conaway to host clinic
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – Alexis Conaway, an MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate and a current professional volleyball player, will be leading the “Train Like a Pro” MVP United Volleyball Clinic at the United Sports Academy on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Conaway, a former MVP United athlete, currently plays volleyball professionally for LiigaPloki Pihtipudas in Finland. Siouxlanders may remember Conaway from her standout high school career at MOC-Floyd Valley. While at MOC-Floyd Valley, Conaway was a state champion in three different sports, a four-year letter winner, a two-time Elite All-State honoree and earned the Gatorade Player of the Year her junior year.
Her senior season consisted of 505 kills, 59 aces and 279 digs.
Conaway then went on to be a middle blocker and outside hitter for Iowa State. Her senior season at Iowa State was in 2017. She played and started in all 29 matches, taking part in 101 sets. She started the first nine matches of the season at middle blocker before moving over to outside hitter for the remainder of the season. Conaway finished the season with 238 kills, 179 digs and 103 blocks, becoming the first Cyclone since Alison Landwehr in 2011 with a triple-triple season and had nine matches with at least 10 kills.
At the “Train Like a Pro” Clinic, Conaway will be working with players from sixth grade through the senior class on all aspects of the game with a focus on hitting.
Fehringer returns to Wayne State
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College announced Monday that Carly Fehringer has been named assistant track and field/throws coach for the Wildcat track and field teams. She replaces Brett Suckstorf, who resigned last month after serving as throws coach for the last 10 seasons to take a job in the private sector.
Fehringer returns to Wayne State after coaching the last two years at Western Colorado University. In her first year at Western, Fehringer coached Colby Stinson to a national runner-up finish at the 2019 Indoor NCAA DII Championships in the shot put, along with breaking the school record in the process. She also coached her athletes to seven top ten all-time Western performances.
Fehringer served as a volunteer coach at Wayne State College for four years helping develop a potent throws group with Suckstorf. In that capacity, Fehringer focused on mentoring weight and hammer throwers while helping administer training across the remaining throwing events.
Before taking on her volunteer role, Fehringer was a standout thrower at Wayne State from 2011-2014. With the Wildcats, she was a four-time All-American and seven-time national qualifier. She was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year and Wayne State College Female Athlete of the Year in 2014.
