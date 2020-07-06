SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside adds McCrystal to wrestling coaching staff

Conaway to host clinic

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – Alexis Conaway, an MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate and a current professional volleyball player, will be leading the “Train Like a Pro” MVP United Volleyball Clinic at the United Sports Academy on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conaway, a former MVP United athlete, currently plays volleyball professionally for LiigaPloki Pihtipudas in Finland. Siouxlanders may remember Conaway from her standout high school career at MOC-Floyd Valley. While at MOC-Floyd Valley, Conaway was a state champion in three different sports, a four-year letter winner, a two-time Elite All-State honoree and earned the Gatorade Player of the Year her junior year.

Her senior season consisted of 505 kills, 59 aces and 279 digs.

Conaway then went on to be a middle blocker and outside hitter for Iowa State. Her senior season at Iowa State was in 2017. She played and started in all 29 matches, taking part in 101 sets. She started the first nine matches of the season at middle blocker before moving over to outside hitter for the remainder of the season. Conaway finished the season with 238 kills, 179 digs and 103 blocks, becoming the first Cyclone since Alison Landwehr in 2011 with a triple-triple season and had nine matches with at least 10 kills.