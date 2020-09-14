SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside announces adjustments to COVID-19 fan protocols

Morningside adjusts fan protocols
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College president John Reynders announced Monday new fan protocols for fans at upcoming home Mustangs football games.
The Mustangs' crowd for the remainder of the season will be limited to ticketed friends and family of football, cheer and dance student-athletes. Those involved with band, students or employees with a Morningside ID, and President’s Society/W.S. Lewis Society members will also be allowed in Elwood Olsen Stadium.
As a result of this change, admission will no longer be charged for football.
Morningside also said it will increase gate attendants and off-duty officers at games.
Gate entrances for football games will be reduced to the north (concession stand) and east entrances.
Jurgensmeier, Maitlen get GPAC PoW
SIOUX CITY — Morningside College senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier and senior defensive lineman Seth Maitlen received GPAC Player of the Week awards on Monday.
Jurgensmeier, the Offensive Player of the Week, went over the 2,500-yard mark in career receiving yards Saturday in a 45-31 win over Northwestern. Jurgensmeier had nine catches for 189 yards, marking the second-most yards in a game in his career.
Maitlen, the Defensive Player of the Week honoree, was just as impressive. He led the way in tackles (eight) while registering a sack, three tackles for losses, and a fumble recovery.
The tackle total was the second-most in a game in his career.
