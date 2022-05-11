SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside baseball lands nine players on GPAC all-conference team

GPAC all-baseball announced

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University’s baseball program placed nine student-athletes on the 2022 All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honor teams released Wednesday.

The trio of freshman catcher Jayson Willers, junior outfielder Carter Ades and sophomore pitcher Wade Canaday were placed on the top two squads.

Willers was the lone first team honoree after ranking among the loop first 10 in six different statistical categories which were led by No. 6 standings in RBIS (53) and triples (three).

Ades, also gaining all-league accolades for the first time, landed among the GPAC’s top brokers in batting average (.331 – No. 24) and on-base percentage (.443 – No. 18). Canaday, joining Ades and Willers in his first all-GPAC selection, was part of a seven-way tie for second in wins (seven). His 74 strikeouts stood seventh-highest.

Dordt had two players — senior shortshop Logan Cline and junior pitcher Gyeongju Kim — on its first team. Cline hit .407 in 44 games. He had 31 extra-base hits and drove in 24 RBIs. He struck out just 27 times in 150 at-bats.

Kim was 5-5 with a 3.41 ERA. He led Dordt with 109 strikeouts and walked just 20 batters.

Briar Cliff had one player on the second-team list. Remsen native and senior Jacob Wesselmann posted a 4-6 record in 10 starts with seven complete games. He had a team high 71 strikeouts to only 13 walks and held a 3.60 ERA with a .241 opponents' batting average. His best game of the season was a one-run, 13 strikeout complete game win over Presentation. He reached double-digit strikeouts twice and threw one shutout. Wesselmann became BC's career strikeout leader this season with 282 K's.

Northwestern put two in the second team, with freshman Colton Schuchart and sophomore Mo Watson.

Schuchart led the team in ERA out of the bullpen with a 2.45 and held a 2-2 record. He made 16 appearances and struck out 51 batters in his 29 innings of work, resulting in a 5:1 strike out to walk ratio. Per nine innings of work, the freshman punched out 15.8 batters and surrendered just 10 walks.

Northeast Nebraska rosters released

NORFOLK, Neb. — A slew of area high school girls basketball players were named onto the Northeat Nebraska All-Star basketball games. The games are scheduled for June 3 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Nebraska with the girls’ game beginning at 6 p.m. and the boys game following at 8 p.m.

The girls' light-colored jersey team will have these players on its roster, coached by Rod Peters of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur: Crofton's Ella Wragge, Crofton's Alexis Folkers, Battle's Creek's Paytyn Taake and Alyssa Buchholz and Jordan Snyder of BRLD.

The girls' team who will wear dark-colored uniforms will be represented by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's Kinsey Hall and Wynot's Karley Heimes.

The boys' team of light-colored uniforms will have Wayne's Brandon Bartos and Tanner Walling, Evan Haisch of LCC and Charles Schroeder of Wynot.

On the other team, they'll be represented by Tate Theone of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wakefield's Armando Villa.

