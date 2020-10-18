SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside baseball wins fall finale

Brohm informed his staff and team of the situation on Sunday afternoon after returning home and placing himself in isolation, hours after he took the antigen test as part of the required daily testing program that all Big Ten coaches, players and staff members participate in under protocol announced by the conference last month.

Assistant coaches put the Boilermakers through their first scheduled game-week practice session of the season on Sunday afternoon after Brohm talked to the team.

Under protocol announced by the Big Ten, Brohm would be required to remain in isolation for 10 days following a positive test results.

He would be allowed to return to his normal duties at the end of that timeframe if he has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Sid Hartman dies at 100

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality Sid Hartman, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers and achieved nearly as much celebrity as some of the athletes he covered, died Sunday. He was 100.

Hartman, whose first newspaper column was published in 1945, died surrounded by his family, Star Tribune sports editor Chris Carr said.