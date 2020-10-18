SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside baseball wins fall finale

SIOUX CITY – A balance of steady hitting and pitching proved key for Morningside College in an 8-2 win over Valley City State on Sunday at West High School's field. It was the last game of the fall season for the Mustangs.
Junior outfielder and Bishop Heelan graduate Hunter Hope went 4-for-4, which included a triple, and senior catcher Braden Smutz continued his torrid fall offensive pace with a pivotal two-run double as part of a three-run seventh-inning rally.
With a large offensive presence behind them, Morningside's pitching staff went straight at the Vikings. Spotlighted by sophomore Wade Canaday's start in which he struck out four and only allowed one earned run in five and two-thirds innings and a sparkling relief effort from senior Jordan Kyle where he surrendered only two hits and struck out four, the visitors could only scratch up two runs on nine hits.
Purdue's Brohm tests positive
As Iowa prepares for its season-opening football game Saturday at Purdue, Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm spent Sunday dealing with what the university called a “presumed positive’’ test for COVID-19.
In a statement, Purdue announced Brohm had returned a presumed positive result in an antigen test for the coronavirus given Sunday morning and was at home waiting for confirmation of the diagnosis through a PCR test.
Brohm informed his staff and team of the situation on Sunday afternoon after returning home and placing himself in isolation, hours after he took the antigen test as part of the required daily testing program that all Big Ten coaches, players and staff members participate in under protocol announced by the conference last month.
Assistant coaches put the Boilermakers through their first scheduled game-week practice session of the season on Sunday afternoon after Brohm talked to the team.
Under protocol announced by the Big Ten, Brohm would be required to remain in isolation for 10 days following a positive test results.
He would be allowed to return to his normal duties at the end of that timeframe if he has been symptom-free for 24 hours.
Sid Hartman dies at 100
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality Sid Hartman, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers and achieved nearly as much celebrity as some of the athletes he covered, died Sunday. He was 100.
Hartman, whose first newspaper column was published in 1945, died surrounded by his family, Star Tribune sports editor Chris Carr said.
“It's a sad day,” Carr told The Associated Press. “He is the Star Tribune in many ways, at least in the sports department. It speaks to his amazing life that even at 100 and a half years old, he passes away and we still can't believe it.”
He kept up his age-defying pace even after his 100th birthday party on March 15 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hartman continued to write three columns per week for the Star Tribune as a centenarian, four during football season, and served as co-host of a Sunday morning radio show on WCCO-AM in Minneapolis.
“I have followed the advice that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” Hartman wrote in his column published on his 100th birthday. “Even at 100, I can say I still love what I do.”
According to the Star Tribune's Patrick Reusse, Hartman wrote 21,235 bylined stories, including one on Sunday.
